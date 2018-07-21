The best speeches from no-trust vote

Last updated on: July 21, 2018 21:42 IST

Its outcome may have been well known, but that didn't prevent the treasury benches and the Opposition from giving it their all during the first no-confidence motion against the Narendra Modi government, on Friday.

From the Telugu Desam Party's Jayadev Galla to Trinamool Congress's Sougata Roy to Communist Party of India-Marxist's Mohammed Salim, Samajwadi Party's Mulayam Yadav and Lok Janshakti Party’s Ram Vilas Paswan, all parties rolled out their biggest guns.

More than 10 speakers made their case during the no-confidence vote, the first faced by the Narendra Modi government.

Here's a selection of the best speeches.

