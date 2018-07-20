Jayadev Galla, the TDP MP, who opened the no-trust motion

Last updated on: July 20, 2018 16:47 IST

All you need to know about the MP who became a trending topic on Twitter.

IMAGE: TDP's Jayadev Gall initiated the no-confidence motion against the Modi-led government. Photograph: LSTV Grab/PTI Photo

Telugu Desam Party leader Jayadev Galla on Friday termed the Narendra Modi-led government a “saga of empty promises” as he began the Lok Sabha proceedings on the no-confidence motion against the central government.

The Opposition brought the motion against the central government on several issues like special status to Andhra Pradesh, cow vigilantism, lynchings, atrocities against women and Dalits and alleged dilution of the SC/ST Act.

Galla said, “Prime Minister Modi while campaigning in Andhra Pradesh had said, ‘Congress killed the mother and saved the child. Had I have been there, I would have saved the mother too’. People of Andhra have waited for four long years for him to save their mother.”

“The saga of Andhra Pradesh during this Prime Minister Modi-Amit Shah regime is a saga of empty promises,” he added.

WATCH: 'This motion has been brought due to lack of fairness, trust, priority and un-biased approach'

Further warning the PM, the TDP leader stated that the Bharatiya Janata Party will be decimated in Andhra Pradesh in the upcoming state elections just like the Congress.

“You (Prime Minister Modi) are singing a different tune which people of Andhra Pradesh are keenly observing and they would give a befitting reply in coming polls,” the TDP leader noted.

“BJP will be decimated in Andhra the way Congress was if people of the state are cheated. Prime Minister Modi, it’s not a threat, it’s a shraap (curse),” he asserted.

Highlighting other state issues, Galla said that statues are getting more funding in Andhra Pradesh than state development which needs to be looked after.

Meanwhile, the Shiv Sena decided to boycott Parliament proceedings on Friday and the Biju Janata Dal staged a walkout from the Lok Sabha.

The Narendra Modi-led government will be facing its first no-confidence motion, four years after winning the 2014 mandate as the first single-party majority in three decades.

The NDA last faced the no-confidence motion under the leadership of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in 2003. The Vajpayee-led central government had defeated the motion with an overwhelming majority.

To defeat the no-confidence motion, the BJP would require to gain a mark of 268 votes. The NDA at present counts 312 members in the 535-member Lok Sabha, including 274 of the BJP.