CAPTION THIS: When Rahul hugged PM Modi

July 20, 2018 15:09 IST

After a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government during the no-confidence debate in Lok Sabha on Friday, Congress president Rahul Gandhi surprised one and all by leaving the opposition benches, walking over to the treasury side and hugging Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Who, after being initially startled by the unexpected, and unprecedented gestured, shook Rahul's hands.

The whole incident lasted just a few seconds, but set social media afire.

