3 dead in shooting at Colorado Walmart

Last updated on: November 02, 2017 10:34 IST

IMAGE: A woman who was shopping with her child during the shooting at a Walmart leaves the area in Thornton, Colorado. All Photographs: Rick Wilking/Reuters

Three people were killed on Thursday in a shooting inside a Walmart store in Colorado, police said.

Thornton Police said 'it was not an active shooter' but advised people to stay away from the area.

IMAGE: Policemen guard the entrance at the scene of the shooting at Colorado Walmart.

'Shooting just occurred at Walmart, 9900 Grant St, multiple parties down. Please stay away from the area,' Thornton Police Department said in an earlier tweet.

A large number of police vehicles were seen in the parking lot of the Walmart.

IMAGE: SWAT medics evacuate a shopper in a Walmart cart from the scene of the shooting.



Local news channels said a few ambulances were rushing to the Walmart, describing the scene as 'chaotic'.

A press conference by the police department was expected soon when the report last came in.

With ANI inputs.