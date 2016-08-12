US apologises after SRK is detained at Los Angeles airport

Last updated on: August 12, 2016 15:18 IST

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan was again "detained" at an United States airport, the third time in seven years that he has been stopped by US immigration officials at the country's airports. However, outrage over the incident prompted US Ambassador to India Richard Verma to apologise on behalf of his government.

"I fully understand & respect security with the way the world is, but to be detained at US immigration every damn time really really sucks," (sic) the actor tweeted after being detained at the Los Angeles airport.

"The brighter side is while waiting caught some really nice Pokemons," the 50-year-old actor said in another tweet referring to the widely popular mobile game.

US Ambassador to India Richard Verma apologised to Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan for his over two-hour detention at Los Angeles airport and said the US was working to ensure that it does not happen again.

Verma's comment on Twitter was appreciated by Khan who thanked him for his concern.

"Sorry for the trouble at LAX @iamsrk. We are working to ensure it doesn't happen again. Your work inspires millions, including in the US," Verma tweeted.

Responding to Verma's tweet, the 50-year-old actor said, "No trouble sir, respect the protocol & not expecting 2 b above it. It’s just a tad inconvenient. Thx for ur concern."

This was not the first instance that Khan was detained at an American airport by immigration officials.

In April 2012, Khan was detained at the White Plains airport near New York for over two hours by immigration officials.

Khan was in the US to visit Yale University and was accompanied by Nita Ambani, wife of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani. He was understood to have been travelling in a private plane.

Following the incident, sources had then said that while Ambani and the rest of their group was cleared immediately, Khan was stopped and was given immigration clearance only after about two hours.

Yale University officials had to contact and speak with officials at the Department of Homeland Security and Department of US Immigration and Customs in Washington when they were informed that Khan was held up at the airport.

After the incident in New York, Khan had said, "Whenever I start feeling too arrogant about myself I always take a trip to America. The immigration guys kicked the star out of stardom," Khan had said to the Yale students.

In 2009, Khan was detained at the Newark Airport in New Jersey for nearly two hours.

Following the incident, Khan had sought to downplay the "unfortunate procedure" at Newark airport and had said that he would not demand an apology.

Photograph: Mark Blinch/Reuters