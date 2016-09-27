Semblence of peace in Kashmir; Valley remains curfew-free

September 27, 2016 22:48 IST

Signs of normalcy on Tuesday started showing up in parts of Kashmir Valley, which remained by and large peaceful after days of unrest following the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani in an encounter on July 8.

No area in Kashmir was under curfew on Tuesday, but restrictions on the assembly of people are in place in many parts of the Valley as a precautionary measure, a police official said in Srinagar.

He said there has been a considerable improvement in the overall situation in the Valley.

There was no untoward incident on Monday and the situation remained by and large peaceful during the day, the official said.

However, normal life continued to remain affected in Kashmir for the 81st straight day today due to the separatist call for shut down.

Shops, petrol pumps and other business establishments remained closed, while public transport remained off the roads.

There was, however, an increase in the movement of cars and auto-rickshaws in and around the city centre in the summer capital Srinagar, with some areas witnessing heavy rush of people.

Schools, colleges and other educational institutions also remained closed across the Valley.

The separatist groups are spearheading the ongoing unrest in Kashmir and have been announcing weekly protest programmes with periodic relaxation on some days.

As many as 82 persons, including two cops, have been killed and thousands of others injured in the ongoing unrest.

Meanwhile, a police spokesperson said that barring a few occurences of stone pelting and an incident of arson, the situation in the Valley remained by and large peaceful during the day.

"An incident of arson was reported from Kulgam district of south Kashmir this afternoon. Miscreants, in their attempt to disturb the situation, set on fire a Panchayat Ghar at Kujar village in the district," the spokesperson said.

He said couple of stray stone pelting incidents were also reported from the Valley, where the situation remained by and large "normal and peaceful".

"During the day, good movement of traffic was observed in the Valley including Srinagar. A large number of street vendors were also out on the roads of Srinagar city," the spokesperson said.

He said over 51 protesters were also arrested in the past 24 hours.

"Police arrested 51 miscreants during past 24 hours who were involved in different offences of causing disturbance in the situation in the Valley," he said.

Image: The busy business markets in summer capital Srinagar abuzz with activities as shops and business establishments reopened. Photograph: S Irfan/PTI Photo