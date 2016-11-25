Security breach at Parliament as man tries to jump into LS from visitor's gallery

November 25, 2016 13:48 IST

In what could have been a major security breach, Lok Sabha on Friday witnessed commotion after a man sitting in the visitor's gallery tried to jump over the railings into the House chamber as security personnel promptly overpowered him before whisking him away.

The unprecedented incident happened soon after the proceedings were adjourned at 1120 hours amid vociferous protests by the opposition over the demonetisation issue.

Later when the House reassembled at noon, Speaker Sumitra Mahajan identified the man as Rakesh Singh Baghel from Shivpuri in Madhya Pradesh.

Mentioning the incident, she said the man tried to jump into the House and that the Parliament security personnel overpowered him.

"He may be released with a warning after enquiry," Mahajan said and hoped that the House agreed with it. In response, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar said they are in agreement.

Soon after mentioning about the incident at around 1240 hours, the speaker adjourned the House for the day as opposition parties continued their protests.

Earlier, the House was adjourned for nearly 40 minutes after convening for the day.

As members started leaving, an opposition member, who had earlier trooped into the Well, pointed out that security personnel in the visitors' gallery were grappling with a person whose right foot was hanging from the wooden railings.

Baghel was caught and lifted up by about 4-5 alert personnel. It then transpired that he had tried to jump into the Lok Sabha chamber.

He was caught and then bundled out. The other visitors were then guided out of the gallery which is right opposite the press enclosure. Had he succeeded in his attempt, he would have landed on the Treasury benches.

Delhi Police personnel in plain clothes are usually seated in the front rows of the visitors' gallery to prevent such incidents.

While the speaker had left, the prime minister was not in the House. Senior ministers including Arun Jaitley and leaders like Mulayam Singh Yadav were in the House when the incident took place.