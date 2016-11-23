House proceedings washed out as Opposition refuses to relent

November 23, 2016 15:02 IST

Lok Sabha

The Lok Sabha witnessed a virtual washout for the fifth consecutive day on Wednesday as the government and opposition parties continued to clash over the demonetisation issue and the rule under which a debate should take place on it, with the former ruling out any provision of voting in the discussion.

Opposition members, including those from the Congress, the Trinamool Congress, the Rashtriya Janata Dal, the Communist Party of India-Marxist and the Biju Janata Dal, besides the Shiromani Akali Dal and the Shiv Sena, both part of the ruling National Democratic Alliance, expressed their views in the House when it assembled at noon after one adjournment, with the Sena changing its stance on demonetisation and sparing the government of embarrassment by praising the move and supporting its stand that the debate be held under Rule 193, which does not entail voting.

Sena had been critical of the demonetisation move and its members even joined a TMC-led protest march to the President last week, but softened their stand after a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday.

The House saw continued protests by Opposition members soon after it assembled for the day, with Congress and TMC MPs trooping into the Well, forcing its adjournment first till noon and later for the day.

Speaking soon after the House was reconvened at noon, Mallikarjun Kharge (Congress) said they were ready for a discussion under Rule 56, which entails voting.

“But a message has gone out that the opposition is not ready for discussion. People are distressed, people are at pain and we want to discuss their problems. What we want is that the prime minister should be present here. You (speaker) should allow us the adjournment motion,” he said.

Modi was present in the House briefly during Question Hour, during which only one question could be taken up amid the Opposition’s din which led to the first adjournment.

Taking a dig at the Prime Minister, Kharge said it is being told outside Parliament that a few people are supporting black money.

“But the fact is that ruling party is supporting black money and not allowing the discussion to take place in the House.”

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar said the government is willing to discuss the issue any time and it may not be a short duration debate but could ‘go on for 1-2-3 days’.

“If the opposition offers any constructive suggestion, we will heed to it, implement it. We have launched a campaign against black money, fake currency and corruption and people of India are supporting Modi,” Kumar said.

Bhartruhari Mahtab (BJD) and Jithender Reddy (Telangana Rashtra Samiti), two parties which have not joined the Congress-led protests, favoured a quick resolution to the impasse so that Parliament can resume its proceedings and take up matters of public interests.

The BJD has demanded a discussion under Rule 193.

Batting for discussion under a rule involving voting, Sudip Bandhopadhyay (TMC) wondered what was the harm in it as the government enjoys a ‘brute majority’ in the Lok Sabha and will win in the eventuality of division of votes.

Noting that over 300 opposition members from both the Houses had joined a protest in the Parliament Complex on Wednesday morning, he urged Speaker Sumitra Mahajan to sit with the government and thrash out a solution.

Jaiprakash Narayan Yadav (RJD) said the country was passing through a crisis.

Anandrao Adsul (Sena) said his party has welcomed demonetisation as it was necessary to phase out old currency notes to remove fake currency, black money which were supporting terrorism.

Referring to the relaxation for farmers announced by the government on Wednesday, he said it will help them a lot.

The decision is being praised in the country as well as abroad, Prem Singh Chandumajra (SAD) said.

Opposition parties then trooped into the Well raising slogans, forcing the Speaker to adjourn the House for the day.

Rajya Sabha

Opposition parties in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday closed ranks to demand Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s presence in the House to reply to the debate on hardships caused by his decision to ban old 500 and 1000 rupee notes, forcing adjournment of proceedings thrice.

The uproarious scenes led to the adjournment of the proceedings first till noon and then till 2 pm.

Bahujan Samaj Party leader Mayawati went to the extent of seeking an apology from Modi for speaking outside the House when Parliament is in session, while the Congress demanded a JPC to go into the ‘sudden announcement’ of demonetisation of 86 per cent of the currency in circulation.

While the BJP members too shouted slogans seeking resumption of discussion on the issue that started on November 16, opposition members led by Congress and TMC trooped into the Well of the House raising slogans demanding that the prime minister be called to the House, forcing Deputy Chairman P J Kurien to adjourn the proceedings till 12 noon.

Soon after obituary references and laying of the listed papers, Sharad Yadav (Janata Dal-United) said when the prime minister says the demonetisation decision was taken in national interest, why is no compensation being paid to over 75 people who died because of hardships caused by it.

Naresh Agarwal (Samajwadi Party) said if the prime minister does not have the time to come to the House, arrangements should be made for an online interface, an oblique reference to Modi using video conferencing to address events held in far-off places.

Mayawati sought the chair’s protection in getting the prime minister to speak on the issue inside the House and not outside when the Parliament is in session.

By speaking outside, he has ‘insulted’ the House and breached its privilege, she alleged and added: "Prime Minister should be called to the House... he must apologise why he is speaking outside."

Sitaram Yechury (CPI-M) said Modi was violating the Consitution by not answering questions in the institution (Parliament) he is accounatable to.

Anand Sharma (Congress) said even during financial emergency, the government cannot restrict citizens from accessing their own bank accounts like the way severe restrictions have been imposed on withdrawal from own account after the November 8 decision.

'He has created financial anarchy. The prime minister must come' and answer questions on hardships caused, he said.

Naresh Agarwal (SP) alleged that since even Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley was not taken into confidence, he may not be able to reply to the debate on the issue. So the Chair should call the prime minister to the House, he added.

Sukhendu Sekhar Roy (TMC) said the prime minister cannot make statements on policy decisions outside the House when Parliament is in session and went on to ask the Chair to give a ruling on Modi repeatedly speaking outside the House.

Soon Congress members trooped into the Well, carrying placards saying ‘We want JPC on demonetisation’.

Kurien asked members to resume the debate started last week, suggesting that all points the Opposition has been raising can be mentioned there.

"How do you know Prime Minister will may not come... Start the discussion, the prime minister may come," he said.

But the members were unrelenting, forcing him to adjourn the proceedings till 12 noon.

Soon after the House met at noon, Chairman Hamid Ansari asked members to allow the Question Hour to be taken up but a vociferous opposition created uproar and rushed to the Well again raising slogans.

Members from Congress, TMC, Left, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, Nationalist Congress Party, SP and BSP demanded the presence of the prime minister in the House and asked the chairman to do so before the discussion on demonetisation was resumed.

"The prime minister should be called to the House, this is the sense of the House," said Agarwal, with other members joining him to urge the chairman to ask for the PM's presence.

"Don't get into all this. Please allow the Question Hour to run. Let us get on with the Question Hour," Ansari said, with a resounding ‘No’ from the opposition benches.

As pandemonium prevailed in the House amid opposition members shouting slogans in the Well, which was countered by some members of the treasury benches.

The chairman's pleas fell on deaf ears as opposition members continued with their uproar, forcing the chairman to adjourn the House till 2 pm.

As soon as the House resumed, the Opposition again started demanding the PM to come and speak on the issue.

They raised slogans like ‘Pradhan Mantri sadan me aao (Prime Minister come to the House)’.

The proceedings saw angry exchanges between the Opposition and Treasury benches and the ruling party members demanded certain remarks of Agarwal to be expunged.

The Treasury benches replied to the Opposition with the slogan ‘Charcha se kyon bhaag rahe ho? (Why are you running away from discussion?)

Kurien also warned the ruling party members, especially Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, against creating a din.

As the Opposition refused to relent and continued sloganeering, the deputy chairman adjourned the House till 11 am on Thursday.

Photograph: Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi with MPs of opposition parties outside Parliament on Wednesday. Photograph: Kamal Kishore/PTI Photo