CPI-M moves contempt notice against PM in Rajya Sabha

November 24, 2016 17:42 IST

The Communist Party of India-Marxist on Thursday moved a contempt notice against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Rajya Sabha for ‘staying away’ from the House although present in Parliament building and not explaining the issues relating to demonetisation.

“I have moved (a notice for) a motion for contempt of the House by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Notices have been served to Rajya Sabha Secretary General and Chairman of the Upper House in accordance with the rule,” CPI-M general secretary Sitaram Yechury said.

The demonetisation, which came into effect on November 8 midnight, has caused untold miseries to the ordinary people, he said.

"We hope it (the notice) will be taken up. If they do not accept it, then I would like to know under what condition it was not accepted," Yechury said.

"This contempt is not acceptable. We were assured that PM will come; he did not come for a week. After one week, he came today. He sat and then he left. He did not come back,” he said.

Recalling the debate on the 2G spectrum scam, he said the then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh sat for two days in the House and after the debate, a Joint Parliamentary Committee was constituted.

The CPI-M is contemplating moving a contempt notice in Lok Sabha also. “We are examining the issue,” CPI-M MP Mohd Salim said, adding, “PM is accountable to Parliament.”

Quoting industry reports, Yechury said the demonetisation has severely affected garment, jewellery and leather sectors.

About four lakh people have lost their jobs after the demonetisation, he added.