REWIND: India in the past week

December 09, 2016 09:01 IST

A recap of events that occurred in India in the past week.

An MP holds a copy of an old Rs 1,000 note during a protest to observe a 'Black Day' against note ban during the winter session of Parliament in New Delhi. Photograph: Vijay Verma/PTI Photo

Indian Space Research Organisation's PSLV C-36 lifts off from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. Photograph: ISRO

Trainee soldiers undergo obstacle training during a media visit to Army Service Corps Centre and College in Bengaluru. The visit showcased the insight into the rigorous military training. Photograph: Shailendra Bhojak/PTI Photo

Job seekers submit registration forms at Rozgar Mela 2016', organised as a part of Prime Minister Skill Development Plan, in Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh. Photograph: PTI Photo

Bajrang Dal activists burn an effigy of National Conference president Farooq Abdullah n Jammu for his remarks in support of separatist Hurriyat Conference. Photograph: PTI Photo

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh with Yoga guru Baba Ramdev at Agenda Aaj Tak 2016 Summit in New Delhi. Photograph: PTI Photo

Officers of the Kendriya Sainik Board pin a flag in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's jacket on the occasion of Armed Forces Flag Day in New Delhi. Photograph: PTI Photo

Tourists visit a fog-engulfed Taj Mahal. Photograph: PTI Photo

Students of Everwin School in Chennai pay tribute to former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa. Photograph: R Senthil Kumar/PTI Photo

A boat carrying passengers with their motorbikes sails through the Brahmaputra river in Guwahati. Photograph: PTI Photo