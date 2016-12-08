Suspected militants loot another bank in Kashmir

December 08, 2016 16:46 IST

Suspected militants on Thursday looted a bank branch in Pulwama district of south Kashmir and fired several rounds before fleeing with cash, police said in Srinagar.

This is second incident of looting of a bank in Kashmir in a month.

Four masked gunmen barged into the Jammu and Kashmir Bank branch at Arihal in Pulwama district and took away cash at gunpoint, a police official said.

The gunmen fired five to six rounds before escaping from the spot, he said, adding, bank officials were counting the cash to determine the amount of money the gunmen have taken.

Preliminary estimates have revealed that the gunmen managed to take away nearly Rs 10 lakh from the bank, he said.

On November 21, militants had decamped with Rs 13 lakh from a bank branch in Charar-e-Sharief area of central Kashmir Budgam district.

IMAGES: Armymen and personnel of Jammu and Kashmir police’s Special Operation Group examine the spot after unknown gunmen looted a branch of J&K Bank at Arihal in Pulwama district. Photographs: Umar Ganie/ Rediff.com