Uttam's Take: When will the coffins stop coming home?

Uttam Ghosh offers his take on the unfortunate tragedy where our brave soldiers die every week to prevent more lethal attacks on the nation.

When Narendra Modi became prime minister the terrorists would never dare to cross the LoC, Amit Shah, then a minister in the Gujarat government, promised us, implying that Modi's tough guy image would scare the terror masterminds lurking across the border to keep their murderous hordes away from the Kashmir valley.

With the almost weekly terror attacks on Indian Army camps in the valley, claiming the most precious lives of our soldiers, we are reminded of Shah's boast and wonder what went wrong.

Why are the terrorists attacking our soldiers with such reckless impunity?

Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar -- whose almost daily candour is a stark contrast to a most secretive government -- claimed last week that Pakistani army officers had called their Indian counterparts and begged for mercy.

Addressing a rally in his native election-bound Goa, the minister declared, 'There is no doubt that the army is gallant. But for the first time, the country's political leadership took a strong policy decision. And after that too, we have given an appropriate response to other cowardly attacks.'

'It was such a powerful response that some days back, finally they called us that "Please stop this, we are pleading with you,"' Parrikar revealed. 'We said that we have no problem stopping it, but you stop it too. As a result, there is no firing on the border.'

Last Tuesday's attack on the army camp in Nagrota -- where seven courageous sons of India made the ultimate sacrifice for the motherland -- came a couple of days after Parrikar's boast.

When will the coffins of our heroes stop coming home?