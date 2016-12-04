PHOTOS: The colourful Navy Day celebrations

December 04, 2016 21:11 IST

IMAGE: Navy personnel perform during the Navy Day celebrations at Gateway of India in Mumbai on Sunday. Photographs: Shashank Parade/PTI Photo



The Indian Navy celebrated Navy Day on Sunday with colourful performances by the personnel.

Navy Day is observed on December 4 every year to celebrate the magnificence, achievements and role of the naval force to the country.

During the India-Pakistan war of 1971, the Indian Navy had launched Operation Trident on this day and played a significant role in the bombing of the Karachi harbour.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings to all personnel of the Indian Navy and their families on the occasion.

IMAGE: President Pranab Mukherjee and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Navy Day Reception hosted by the Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Sunil Lanba at Navy House in New Delhi on Sunday. Photographs: PTI Photo

‘Navy Day greetings to all navy personnel & their families. We cherish the vital role of the navy & salute the bravery of our navy personnel,’ the prime minister tweeted.

IMAGE: President Pranab Mukherjee and Admiral Sunil Lanba at Navy House.

Navy Chief Sunil Lanba along with Chief of Army Staff Dalbir Singh and Air Chief Marshal Arup Raha paid homage at the war memorial ‘Amar Jawan Jyoti’ in New Delhi.

IMAGE: Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral Sunil Lanba, the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Arup Raha and the Chief of Army Staff, General Dalbir Singh paying tributes at the Amar Jawan Jyoti at India Gate in New Delhi on Sunday.

“On Navy Day, I assure nation that Navy is fully combat-ready and prepared to protect our maritime interest in Indian Ocean,” Admiral Lanba told the media.