PHOTOS: The colourful Navy Day celebrations

The Indian Navy celebrated Navy Day on Sunday with colourful performances by the personnel.
Navy Day is observed on December 4 every year to celebrate the magnificence, achievements and role of the naval force to the country.
During the India-Pakistan war of 1971, the Indian Navy had launched Operation Trident on this day and played a significant role in the bombing of the Karachi harbour.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings to all personnel of the Indian Navy and their families on the occasion.
‘Navy Day greetings to all navy personnel & their families. We cherish the vital role of the navy & salute the bravery of our navy personnel,’ the prime minister tweeted.
Navy Chief Sunil Lanba along with Chief of Army Staff Dalbir Singh and Air Chief Marshal Arup Raha paid homage at the war memorial ‘Amar Jawan Jyoti’ in New Delhi.
“On Navy Day, I assure nation that Navy is fully combat-ready and prepared to protect our maritime interest in Indian Ocean,” Admiral Lanba told the media.
