REWIND: India in the last 24 hours

August 03, 2016 08:37 IST

Here's a recap of events that occurred in India in the past 24 hours.

Kolhapur's mountaineer Jaydeep Jadhav and his bride Reshma Patil tie knot onto nylon-fibre ropes during their unique wedding ceremony, at Vishalgad in Kolhapur district of Maharashtra. Photograph: PTI Photo

Minister of State Youth Affairs and Sports Vijay Goel and Boxer Mary Kom signing the 'Wall Of Wishes' & 'Digital Campaign of Wishes' for Indian Olympic contingent after its inauguration at India Gate in New Delhi. Photograph: Kamal Singh/PTI Photo

Children play at a school flooded by Gandak river at Ijra village in East Champaran district of Bihar. Photograph: PTI Photo

People gather to see the portion of the Gopalpura bypass road that collapsed due to heavy rains in Jaipur, Rajasthan. Photograph: PTI Photo

A woman looks through window of the Spanish train Talgo after it arrives from Delhi during its trial run in Mumbai on Tuesday. Photograph: Shashank Parade/PTI Photo

Congress President Sonia Gandhi paying tributes at a statue of B R Ambedkar during a road show in the view of upcoming UP assembly elections in Varanasi. Photograph: PTI Photo

A woman showing her identity card to a security jawan during curfew in Srinagar. Photograph: S Irfan/PTI Photo

People take pictures inside the parked high speed Talgo train during its trial run at a railway station in Mumbai. Photograph: Danish Siddiqui/Reuters

A burning poster of Home Minister Rajnath Singh lies on the road during a protest by Hindu Sena, a right wing Hindu group, against his visit to Pakistan for the SAARC summit, in New Delhi. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

A woman carrying religious offerings walks past a Kalpavriksha tree, believed to be a divine wishing tree, during a festival on the outskirts of Ajmer, Rajasthan. Photograph: Himanshu Sharma/Reuters

Policemen walk past a graffiti painted on a road during a curfew in Batamaloo area of Srinagar. Photograph: Danish Ismail/Reuters

A fireman clears a fallen tree which fell on a parked taxi due to monsoon rains in Mumbai. Photograph: Shailesh Andrade/Reuters

A boy pushing his bike through a flooded road after heavy rains in Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday. Photograph: PTI Photo