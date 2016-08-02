REWIND: India in the last 24 hours

August 02, 2016 08:52 IST

Here's a recap of events that occurred in India in the past 24 hours.

Two men pushing an autorickshaw through a waterlogged road after heavy downpour in Faridabad on Monday. Photograph: PTI Photo

Army personnel carry the coffin of Sepoy Hasansab Khudavand who was killed in a mine blast at the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir, in his village Saidpur in Hubli on Monday. Photograph: PTI Photo

Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala consoles Karnataka Chief Minister S Siddaramaiah on the demise of his son Rakesh Siddaramaiah, in Mysuru on Monday. Photograph: PTI Photo

Vehicles stuck in a traffic jam due to the heavy rainfall in Shimla. Photograph: PTI Photo

A child plays with a peacock after rains in Bikaner, Rajasthan. Photograph: PTI Photo

Army personnel display a missile system at Parliament House in New Delhi on Monday. The Indian Defence Research and Development Organization is organising a defence exhibition of tanks, Brahmos missiles along with other equipment at Parliament House to mark the completion of 70 years of independence. Photograph: Shahbaz Khan/PTI Photo

Heavy traffic jam at Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway stretch on NH-8 near Atlas Chowk in Gurgaon on Monday. Photograph: PTI Photo

Union Power Minister Piyush Goyal arrives at Parliament House during the ongoing monsoon session in New Delhi on Monday. Photograph: Vijay Verma/PTI Photo

A monorail rake broke down due to a technical snag in Mumbai on Monday. Photograph: Shashank Parade/PTI Photo

A masked protester stands next to a graffiti painted on a road during a protest against the recent killings in Srinagar. Photograph: Danish Ismail/Reuters