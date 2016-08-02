rediff.com

Rediff.com  » News » With #IWearHandloom, Smriti Irani weaves magic on social media

With #IWearHandloom, Smriti Irani weaves magic on social media

August 02, 2016 12:39 IST

Smriti Irani’s stint at the human resource development ministry might have turned out to be a bumpy ride with unwanted controversies, but it seems she is off to a good start as the new textile minister.

In an attempt to encourage support for weavers, the minister shared a picture of herself dressed in a handwoven silk saree from Bihar, hashtagged #IWearHandloom on Monday.

Starting a social media campaign, Irani has urged people to follow suit and share pictures of themselves in handloom textiles, tagging five others.

Soon, the Twitter world was contributing to the hashtag.

Here’s a look: 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
