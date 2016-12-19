Are digital transactions in India really safe?

December 19, 2016 10:21 IST

Even as the Narendra Modi government has turned its full attention towards promoting digital transactions, there are key questions being posed by the people -- is it is safe to trust the Internet? Is our country is ready for safe digital transactions?

So, the Rediff labs team analysed the data from the National Crime Records Bureau on cyber crimes that have been reported across the country.

The map, above, shows the change in the number of cyber-crimes reported in each state in 2014-2015. The top three states where the number of crimes increased the most in this period are Odisha, Tripura and Bihar. Cyber crime figures have also risen in states like Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka. The states that fared better include Sikkim, Goa and Arunachal Pradesh.

The map, above, shows how various state governments have responded to tackling cyber crime by comparing the number of persons arrested in 2014-2015. The data reveals that even though cyber crime is lower in states like Bihar, Tripura and Odisha, they have been highly responsive in arresting those who perpetrate such crimes. On the contrary, even though cyber crime cases are high, states like Maharashtra and Karnataka haven't had much success in tracking down the accused.



Considering the data on display, how then can the government assure safe online transactions?



