What are the chances of a natural disaster striking India?

September 09, 2016 12:57 IST

Of 171 countries, India ranks 77th for likelihood of a natural disaster affecting the country, according to a worldwide index analysing risk.

The World Risk Report 2016 published by the United Nations University Institute for Environment and Human Security and Bundnis Entwicklung Hilft, analyses the role of infrastructure in shaping a country’s disaster risk.

While India ranked 77th, Vanuatu ranked number one on the list of countries, which could become a victim of a disaster.

According to the report, Qatar with a risk level of 0.08 ranked least likely to become a victim of a natural disaster.

Check out the map below to see how the countries fare according to the risk report. 

