Last updated on: September 05, 2016 09:33 IST

Lord Ganesha is back!

The next 10 days will be full of fun, pujas and don’t forget the delicious modaks!

So, we at Rediff.com, want to celebrate the 10-day festival with you, our dear readers.

Share with us photographs of Lord Ganesha residing at your home, colony or pandal.

You can post your photos RIGHT HERE, along with your name and location and we will publish the best images, with due credit to the sender.

So start posting!