'Democracy is dead': Rapper rejects Sasikala with a song

Sasikala aka Chinamma has been elected unanimously by the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam MLAs to be the next chief minister of Tamil Nadu. But not everyone in the state is happy to see her take charge in the state.
Among those expressing their dissent to Sasikala’s elevation is firebrand rapper Sofia Ashraf, who gave us the fantastic “Kodaikanal Won’t” slamming Hindustan Unilever for alleged mercury poisoning at its thermometer factory in Kodaikanal.
On Sunday, Ashraf, along with Suren Vikash U on the guitar and three other awesome women, stormed Sasikala’s residence and sang “Democracy is dead” outside the gate at Poes Garden.
Later, in an interview to NewsMinute, the fiery rapper-activist said, “The main lyrics in the song is ‘those who were not elected need not become ministers’. And that’s the sentiment most Tamilians have now. Democracy, as we know, is dead. How can someone not elected by the people become chief minister? It may be all legal, but it isn’t right. People can’t suddenly pop up and say we will be the CM.”
Here are the lyrics to Ashraf’s rap:
“You come and go by my streets
Spreading riots
Your Manifesto is half baked
What are you gonna offer now?
Ministers who have been elected
Without elections are not welcome.
As you let things be, it’ll grow...
As it proceeds, you’ll understand...
It will spark and obliterate ...
We will put an end to this.
Democracy is dead.”
Watch Sofia Ashraf’s full rap against Sasikala HERE (external link)
