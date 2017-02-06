'Democracy is dead': Rapper rejects Sasikala with a song

February 06, 2017 14:56 IST

Sasikala aka Chinamma has been elected unanimously by the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam MLAs to be the next chief minister of Tamil Nadu. But not everyone in the state is happy to see her take charge in the state.

IMAGE: A video grab showing Sofia Ashraf taking the streets on Sunday protesting Sasikala's elevation.

Among those expressing their dissent to Sasikala’s elevation is firebrand rapper Sofia Ashraf, who gave us the fantastic “Kodaikanal Won’t” slamming Hindustan Unilever for alleged mercury poisoning at its thermometer factory in Kodaikanal.

IMAGE: On Sunday, AIADMK MLAs gathered at the party headquarters and chose to elevate Sasikala to the chief minister's post. Photograph: R Senthil Kumar/PTI Photo

On Sunday, Ashraf, along with Suren Vikash U on the guitar and three other awesome women, stormed Sasikala’s residence and sang “Democracy is dead” outside the gate at Poes Garden.

Later, in an interview to NewsMinute, the fiery rapper-activist said, “The main lyrics in the song is ‘those who were not elected need not become ministers’. And that’s the sentiment most Tamilians have now. Democracy, as we know, is dead. How can someone not elected by the people become chief minister? It may be all legal, but it isn’t right. People can’t suddenly pop up and say we will be the CM.”

Here are the lyrics to Ashraf’s rap:

“You come and go by my streets

Spreading riots

Your Manifesto is half baked

What are you gonna offer now?

Ministers who have been elected

Without elections are not welcome.

As you let things be, it’ll grow...

As it proceeds, you’ll understand...

It will spark and obliterate ...

We will put an end to this.

Democracy is dead.”

Watch Sofia Ashraf’s full rap against Sasikala HERE (external link)