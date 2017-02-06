Decks cleared for Sasikala as governor accepts Panneerselvam's resignation

February 06, 2017 13:38 IST

Tamil Nadu Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao on Monday accepted the resignation of Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, clearing the decks for V K Sasikla to take over the top post.

Panneerselvam had resigned on Sunday citing “personal reasons”. His resignation came after All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam chief Sasikala was elected the Legislature Party Leader.

“I hereby accept your resignation and the resignation of your Council of Ministers tendered vide your letter dated February 5, 2017,” Rao told Panneerselvam.

In a letter addressed to the chief minister and released by the Raj Bhavan, Rao also asked Panneerselvam and his Cabinet to function “until alternate arrangements are made”.

In his resignation letter addressed to the Governor on Sunday, he had said, “Due to my personal reasons, I’m tendering my resignation from the post of chief minister of

Tamil Nadu.”

“Kindly accept my resignation and relieve the Council of Ministers of Tamil Nadu appointed by me on December 6, 2016,” he said.

Panneerselvam was appointed chief minister on the night of December 5 within hours of the death of his predecessor J Jayalalithaa.

Incidentally, he had proposed the name of Sasikala for the top post at the AIADMK MLAs meeting held at the party headquarters on Sunday.

Image: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam leaves after attending the partys MLAs meeting in Chennai on Sunday. Photograph: R Senthil Kumar/PTI Photo