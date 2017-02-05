'Chinnamma' Sasikala to be new Tamil Nadu CM

February 05, 2017 15:56 IST

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam stepped down on Sunday, clearing decks for Sasikala Natarajan -- the longtime companion of J Jayalalithaa, who became the party chief after her death -- to take over the reins of power in the state.

At an internal meeting afternoon, Sasikala was elected the chief of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam's legislature party, fulfilling the demands of a section of the party who contended that it was unwise to for the party and government to have different power centres in the state.

After the meeting, Sasikala appeared in front of supporters in a dark green sari, a colour greatly favoured by Jayalalithaa.

Panneerselvam, 65, who had stood in for Jayalalithaa twice earlier when she was arrested on charges of corruption, was made the chief minister after her death in December last year.