Probe report filed 5 years after TN tribal women alleged rape by cops

September 27, 2016 03:27 IST

Nearly five years after the alleged rape of four tribal women by police in Tamil Nadu, a report of a Judicial Magistrate filed on Monday in Madras High Court said there are reasons to believe that they were sexually assaulted, but not raped.

The report of the Judicial Magistrate Thirukovilur in Villupuram District stated the medical reports did not suggest rape on the four women of the Irular tribal community.

‘There are reasons to believe that sexual assault had occurred on the women by the police personnel who had taken them,’ the Magistrate's report filed by the Government Pleader said.

It also stated that the enquiry with the victims revealed that police personnel who took them for questioning had asked them to remove their clothes. When they refused, the police allegedly removed them forcibly and molested them.

The report was filed in connection with the alleged incident of police personnel of Thirukovilur in Villupuram District raping tribal women after taking them in a jeep on November 22, 2011 for an enquiry though they were not required in any case.

It said no woman police accompanied the police team when the women were taken to a police station. Though rape was not confirmed, the victims’ statements, evidence of witnesses and circumstances lead to conclude and believe that sexual assault was done on victims, it said.

The report was filed when a Public Interest Litigation petition of advocate P Pugalenthi, came up for hearing before the court.

The petition had sought transfer of probe to the Central Bureau of Investigation and suspension of policemen involved in the alleged crime.

Last month, the court had wondered how the magistrate’s report did not reach the Investigating Officer. It directed the Villupuram principal district judge to examine the issue and send a report to it.

On Monday, the court directed the registrar (vigilance) to look into the non-performance of the judicial magistrate, Thirukovilur over the cause of delay and submit a report.

It posted the matter for further hearing to November 7 and directed the government pleader to get instruction from the Investigation officer on the report and also submit details of the fate of police officers involved in the case.

The government pleader stated that the magisterial report would be sent to the investigation officer.