Colin Powell in spat with Hillary Clinton over email scandal

Last updated on: August 23, 2016 03:15 IST

Former Secretary of State Colin Powell has denied reports that he advised Hillary Clinton to use her personal email and alleged that her people were trying to pin him down on the issue.

According to The New York Times, Democratic presidential nominee Clinton told the FBI that she was being advised by Powell, who served as the Secretary of State during the Bush Administration, to use her personal email.

Clinton is facing charges of using her personal emails hosted on a private server during her tenure as a Secretary of States, which her opponents allege some time includes classified information.

Clinton has denied those allegations but says it was a mistake on her part to use a personal email.

The issue was investigated by the FBI, which decided against filing a charge sheet against her.

The New York Post reported last week that Clinton told FBI that she was advised by Powell at beginning of her tenure to use personal email. Powell has denied this.

"The truth is, she was using (the private email server) for a year before I sent her a memo telling her what I did," Powell said according to multiple media reports. Her people have been trying to pin it on me," Powell, told at an event in New York.

Asked why he thought Clinton had named him in her defense of the email controversy, he replied, "Why do you think?" "It doesn't bother me. But it's okay; I'm free," Powell said.