Should Lok Sabha and state elections be held together? PM wants YOUR opinion

November 04, 2016 12:02 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for a wider public debate on holding simultaneous elections for Lok Sabha and state assemblies.

Speaking at the Diwali Mangal Milan programme organised by the Bharatiya Janata Party in New Delhi on Thursday, Prime Minister Modi said that it appears that there is a halt in debate on some issues, and if media plays its role in carrying forward the debate, it will be good.

The prime minister said leaders of almost all political parties privately say that something must be done but several had often hesitated to speak on the issue after he raised it publicly. He, however, maintained that such hesitation will prevail for some time, but notwithstanding such dilemma, the public discourse should continue.

The prime minister said that this is not an issue that can be imposed by the government and suggested the need for a discussion among larger public and political parties. He said that often election observers are deputed for two months and even the states where elections are not held, have to spare their officials. He said, it also results in economic burden. The prime minister said issues like the code of conduct and deployment of poll observers needed to be debated on as various questions are raised on these matters.