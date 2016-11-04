REWIND: India in the last 24 hours

November 04, 2016 08:24 IST

Here's a recap of events that occurred in India in the past 24 hours.

Artists perform acrobatic stunts with an elephant in a circus in Mumbai. Photograph: Shailesh Andrade/Reuters

Journalists take selfies with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during Bharatiya Janata Party's Diwali Mangal Milan Samaroh at party office in New Delhi on Thursday. Photograph: Shahbaz Khan/PTI Photo

Army soldiers paying tributes at the memorial of the first Param Vir Chakra recipient Major Somnath Sharma on his 69th death anniversary, near the airport in Budgam district of Kashmir on Thursday. Photograph: S Irfan/PTI Photo

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi attends the cremation ceremony of ex-serviceman Ram Kishan Grewal at his village Bamla in Bhiwani, Haryana on Thursday. Grewal allegedly committed suicide over OROP issue. Photograph: PTI Photo

President Pranab Mukherjee visits Pashupati Nath Temple in Kathmandu, Nepal on Thursday. Photograph: @presidentofindiarb/Facebook

Vehicles plying on wet street after sudden spell of rains hit Chennai due to depression in Bay of Bengal on Thursday. Photograph: PTI Photo

Debris of a multi-storyed building which was demolished using latest technology by government officials in Chennai, on Thursday. Photograph: PTI Photo

People move through smog in Gurgaon on Thursday. Photograph: PTI Photo

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav's rath being repaired after a technical snag during the yatra in Lucknow on Thursday. Photograph: Nand Kumar/PTI Photo

A boy dressed up as Lord Krishna performs at River Ganga during the celebrations Nag Nathaiya festival in Varanasi on Thursday. Photograph: PTI Photo

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee giving footballs to women footballers at state government programme in West Midnapore district on Thursday. Photograph: PTI Photo

Uttar Pradesh Chief minister Akhilesh Yadav waves at supporters during his Vikas Rath Yatra that was flagged off on Thursday in Lucknow. Photograph: Nand Kumar/PTI Photo