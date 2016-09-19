PM gives nod to diplomatically isolate Pak: Sources

September 19, 2016 16:19 IST

After giving an assurance of going after the perpetrators of the deadly Uri attack in which 18 army soldiers were killed, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday gave the green signal to diplomatically isolate Pakistan at every international grouping.

According to sources, India is to present all actionable evidence against Pakistan if required at international bodies.

The Indian Permanent Mission is to issue a statement taking on Islamabad soon after Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif will make his speech at the United Nations General Assembly.

Evidence of Pakistan's hand in Uri attack i.e. GPS tracker movements that go back to starting point in Pakistan, Pashto literature, Pakistan Army marked arms will be given to Islamabad at the DGMO level, sources add.

India is set to raise Uri attack at the 71st UNGA and highlight Pakistan's involvement into the deadly terror strike.

Sources state that External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj will strongly emphasize on Pakistan's involvement in the attack in her UNGA speech on September 26.

This development comes after the prime minister chaired a high-level meeting at his official residence at 7 Race Course Road in New Delhi.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, Army Chief Dalbir Singh, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and other officials were present in the meeting.

Pakistan has, however, flatly refused New Delhi's claims of Islamabad's involvement in the Uri terror attack, stating that it has become India's traditional tendency to point fingers on them after each terrorist attack.

"Pointing fingers at Pakistan has become a traditional tendency of India after each terrorist attack," the Dawn quoted Pakistan Foreign Office spokesperson Nafees Zakaria as saying.

"In the past many Indians were involved in the terrorist acts for which India had blamed Pakistan," he asserted.

Director General of Military operation Lt Ranbir Singh had on Sunday said that the four terrorists, who attacked the military base in Jammu and Kashmir's Uri, belonged to Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed.

Photograph: Press Information Bureau