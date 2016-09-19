'How many soldiers will lose their lives? Befitting reply must be given'

Last updated on: September 19, 2016 22:29 IST

Sunday's terror attack has come as a huge setback for the families of the Uri bravehearts, but their spirit has not been deterred by the act of cowardice.

IMAGE: Aarti Kumari, the daughter of Naik S K Vidarthi who died in the Uri terror attack. Photograph: ANI

Aarti, Anshu and Anshika -- three minor daughters of Naik Sunil Kumar Vidharthi are one such example. For the three of them, their father’s martyrdom is a matter of pride despite their personal loss.

Vidarthi was a resident of Boknari village in Bihar's Gaya district.

"I am proud of my father because he did not die, but instead he sacrificed his life for the nation," Aarti told ANI.

"The way the Pakistani terrorists are attacking the nation, we should also attack them in the same way. A befitting reply must be given to those who attack our security forces. Only then will Pakistan be able to understand our pain and suffering," she added.

“Mere papa ne desh ke liye jaan qurbaan kar diya hai, unki sahadat pe hum teeno bahno ko garv hai (My father laid down his life for the country. We all three are proud of him),” Anshika said.

Aarti and Anshu, along with Anshika, on Monday appeared in their school exams despite grief and sadness at their home.

"We have to work hard and excel in studies as our father wanted. He could not go for higher studies due to poverty, but he wanted us to study well,” Aarti said.

They said that every one in the family have been crying and their mother, grandfather Mathura Yadav and grandmother Kunti Devi are inconsolable since Sunday.

Anshu said they have a brother who is just two years old. “My brother is unaware of what happened, but he is also upset and sad as our mother is repeatedly fainting and weeping continuously,” she said.

The three sisters are students of DAV public school in Gaya. The family stays in a rented house for the past few years.

Vidharathi, 40, had joined the Indian Army in 1998 and got married in 2000. He was a resident of Boknari village in Bihar’s Gaya district.

Vidharthi's father Mathura Prasad Yadav appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to give a befitting reply to those attacking the security forces.

"We are sad that we have lost our son. But we want to ask the government for how long this will continue? How many soldiers will lose their lives?" he asked.

Vidharthi, who joined the army in 1999, has left behind his wife and four children namely Aarti, Anshu, Anshika and Aryan.

Meanwhile, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh to Vidharthi's family.

Another Sepoy Javra Munda, a resident of Meral village in Jharkhand's Khunti district, was also one of the bravehearts who sacrificed his life.

One of Javra's friends said that the Sepoy's only ambition was to serve the nation.

"He was very hard working. He used to mingle with everyone and that too very easily. His only ambition was to serve the nation," he said.

IMAGE: Strictest of punishment should be given to those who have killed my son, said slain soldier G Dalai's father. Photograph: ANI

The family members of another Uri martyr Sepoy G Dalai, who was a resident of Jamuna Balia village in West Bengal's Howrah district, also mourned the death of the brave soldier.

"Why did they do so? God will teach them a lesson," said the sister-in law of Sepoy G Dalai with tears in her eyes.

"He called me on Thursday and said I will go from here; bombs are being thrown, they will kill us. Strictest of punishment should be given to those who have killed my son," said his mother.

"He was only 22 years old. He was a junior officer; normally seniors are sent there. Why was my son sent there? The government should condemn this and ensure that strict punishment is given to those who killed my son," said his father.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee saluted the sacrifice of the Uri bravehearts.

"No words can take away the pain of the 17 families who lost their loved ones in #Uri. India's brave soldiers, salutes. Mortal remains of one brave jawan is being brought to Howrah," she tweeted.

With inputs from M I Khan in Patna

