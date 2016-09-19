Uri attack: Pak denies involvement, India refuses to back off

Last updated on: September 19, 2016 13:31 IST

Pakistan on Monday accused India of misleading the world opinion to cover up its "reign of terror" in Kashmir by a spate of "vitriolic" and "unsubstantiated" statements following the terror attack in Uri that killed 17 soldiers.

"Pakistan has noted with serious concern the recent spate of vitriolic and unsubstantiated statements emanating from Indian civil and military leadership in the aftermath of yesterday's attack" in Uri, Sartaj Aziz, the advisor to Pakistan Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs, said.

He said Pakistan categorically rejects the baseless and irresponsible accusations being levelled by senior officials in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Government.

"It is a blatant attempt on India's part to deflect attention from the fast deteriorating humanitarian and human rights situation" in Kashmir since the death of Hizbul commander Burhan Wani.

He said that the situation in Kashmir is not of Pakistan's making but a direct consequence of "illegal Indian occupation and a long history of atrocities that has resulted in over a 100 thousand deaths".

"Nobody has been spared the brute state force including the elderly, wounded patients in hospitals as women and children. This should awaken international conscience," Aziz said.

However, India on Monday asserted that it did not need Pakistan's clarifications, as their involvement in the terror strike was concrete.

Minister of State for Defence Subhash Bhamre stated that given the current tense situation across the nation following the attack, the Centre is gearing up to give a fitting response to Pakistan.

"The entire nation is traumatised right now as we lost 17 brave soldiers. No condemnation is enough for this cowardly act. The whole nation is united in this hour of grief. The prime minister, home minister and defence minister have all come to the conclusion that a response needs to be given to Pakistan," he said.

Pakistan has flatly refused New Delhi's claims of Islamabad's involvement in Uri terror attack, stating that said that pointing fingers on them has become a traditional tendency of India after each terrorist attack.

"Pointing fingers at Pakistan has become a traditional tendency of India after each terrorist attack," the Dawn quoted Pakistan Foreign Office spokesperson Nafees Zakaria as saying.

"In the past many Indians were involved in the terrorist acts for which India had blamed Pakistan," he asserted.

Talking about Pakistan washing its hands off the charges of being involved in the attack, Bhamre asserted that it was Islamabad's habit to deflect, adding that India did not need their 'certificate' as everyone knows that it was behind the attack.

Confirming the death toll of the tragedy to be at 17, he stated that most of the injured are suffering from severe burns and are being treated in the Valley itself, but three injured soldiers were brought to the RR Army Hospital in New Delhi

Earlier in a statement, the Army said that a group of heavily armed terrorists targeted the rear administrative base of a unit at Uri on Sunday early morning, and in the counter action, four terrorists were eliminated.

"The administrative base had large strength of troops of units turning over after their tour of duty who were stationed in tents/temporary shelters which caught fire, and resulted in heavy casualties. We salute the sacrifice of 17 soldiers who were martyred in the operation," the statement added.

Union Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju said one must not give importance to the assertions made by Pakistan post the attack, adding that the neighbouring nation stands exposed before the world.

"Not admitting it does not hold any importance now. Everything has been exposed. We should not bother much what Pakistan says. There should not be much commenting on the issue. We will take steps carefully. Commenting too much on it is not right. Fuel should not be given to what Pakistan says," Rijiju told the media.

Condemning the terror attack in Uri Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured the nation that those behind the 'despicable' attack will not go unpunished.

"We salute all those martyred in Uri. Their service to the nation will always be remembered. My thoughts are with the bereaved families," the Prime Minister said in a series of tweets.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh has hit out at Pakistan branding it as a 'terrorist state', adding that he was disappointed by Islamabad's continued support to terrorism and terrorist groups.

Branding Pakistan as a 'terrorist state' and stating that it should be identified and isolated as such, the home minister added that there are definite and conclusive indications that the perpetrators of Uri attack were highly trained, heavily armed and specially equipped.

"I am deeply disappointed with Pakistan's continued and direct support to terrorism and terrorist groups," he said in a series of tweets.

Image: The Army camp in Uri that came under terror attack on Sunday. Photograph: PTI Photo