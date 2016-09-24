One country exports terror everywhere: PM on Pak

September 24, 2016 21:44 IST

Terrorists should hear out clearly that India will never forget the Uri attack, says PM in first public address since the attack.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing public rally at the BJP National council meeting at Kozhikode on Saturday. Photograph: PTI Photo



Launching a blistering attack on Pakistan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday warned its leadership that the Uri terror attack will not be forgotten and the sacrifice of 18 jawans will not go in vain.

In his first public address after last Sunday’s deadly attack by terrorists from across the border, he said India will mount an all out offensive to isolate Pakistan diplomatically to expose its activities in exporting terror, killing of innocent people and spilling blood.

“Terrorists should hear out clearly that India will never forget the Uri attack.... I want to tell the leadership of Pakistan that the sacrifice of our 18 jawans will not go in vain,” Modi told a largely-attended public meeting on the Kozhikode beach, held on the sidelines of the Bharatiya Janata Party national council meet.

Modi held Pakistan directly responsible for the Uri attack saying the country exported terrorists there due to which 18 soldiers sacrificed their lives.

The prime minister said there is one nation in Asia whose aim is to spread terrorism and is working towards ensuring that the 21st century does not belong to Asia.

“Every nation is holding only one country responsible for terrorism. Only one country in Asia is safe haven for terrorists. This is the only country engaged in exporting terror across the world.

“Be it Afghanistan, Bangladesh or other nations, we have seen whenever the news of terror incidents comes, terrorists have either gone from this country (Pakistan) or have settled there after committing the crime,” he said.

The Prime Minister said India had never bowed to terror and will never do so in future and will strive to defeat it.

Modi said there were 17 attempts by fidayen attackers sent by the neighbouring country which have been defeated by the brave Indian soldiers who have neutralised over 110 terrorists which is the highest in recent years.

“Terrorism is enemy of humanity. Humanitarians all over the world have to unite and condemn terror,” he said.

He assured the countrymen that India was safe and 125 crore people take pride in valour and bravery of its soldiers and security personnel.

“The leaders of the neighbouring country who read out scripts written by terrorists are singing the Kashmir song. Today from here, I want to talk to people of Pakistan directly. I want to remind them that before 1947, your forefathers had saluted this land.

"You should ask your leaders why they were not able to handle PoK, erstwhile Bangladesh, Pakhtunistan, Gilgit and Balochistan and were trying to mislead you by talking about Kashmir,” Modi said.

The prime minister said, “Pakistan’s public should ask its leaders as to why despite getting Independence together what is the reason India exports software and Pakistan exports terrorism.”

Lashing out at the neighbouring country, he said its leaders used to say that they will fight for 1,000 years with India and wondered where they are now.

“I accept this challenge. I want to tell you that India wants to fight with Pakistan. If you have the courage, then why not fight to end poverty, unemployment, illiteracy. Let us see which country wins, India or Pakistan,” he said.

He said his government will strive hard to end poverty and make India prosperous as envisioned by Jan Sangh founder Deen Dayal Upadhyay whose centenary celebration starts on Sunday.

Earlier, Modi asserted that the sacrifices of Bharatiya Janata Party workers in Kerala will not go in vain and will bear fruit even as party president Amit Shah claimed that the saffron outfit will form the next government in the state.

Referring to the big crowd at a party rally, Modi sought to link it with its increasing strength in a state where it has mostly been a minor player before emerging as a force to reckon by garnering near 15 per cent votes in the last assembly polls.

“In Kerala, workers of Bharatiya Jan Sangh and BJP have sacrificed their lives. Their martyrdom inspires party workers in the rest of the country. Their sacrifice and sufferings will not go in vain,” Modi said.