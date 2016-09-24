Top 10 quotes from PM's Kerala address

Last updated on: September 24, 2016 23:33 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a strong attack on Pakistan in a public address in Kozhikode on Saturday, his first since the terrorist attack in Uri last week. Here are the top quotes from his speech:

1. All but one countries in Asia are working forward to make sure that 21st century becomes Asia’s. There is one nation in Asia whose aim is that 21st century does not become Asia's and is associated with terrorism. One country in Asia is exporting terror to everywhere. They want bloodshed, killing of people and terror.

2. Leaders of Pakistan are misleading their people by talking of Kashmir. Their people should ask why India exports software and you export terror. People of Pak should question their leaders why they talk of Kashmir when they are not able to handle Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, Balochistan, Gilgit and Pakhtunistan.

3. Our 18 soldiers had to sacrifice their lives because of terrorists exported by our neighbouring country. There’s anger in the entire country post Uri attack.

4. Leaders of present regime of the neighbouring country are reading out the script of terrorists. They say they will fight India for 50 years.

5. India accepts your challenge. Let’s fight. Let both the countries fight to end poverty, unemployment, illiteracy and see who wins.

6. A day will come when people of Pakistan will go against their own government to fight terrorism.

7. India has been successful in isolating Pakistan, and will intensify that so that you are completely isolated. Sacrifice of our 18 jawans will not go in vain. We will leave no stone unturned to isolate Pak in the world.

8. I want to inform Pakistan that before 1947 even your leaders used to salute this land (of united India).

9. In the last few months, our neighbour tried to destroy our country by exporting terrorists more than 17 times but our army defeated them .More than 110 terrorists killed in the past few months by Indian army as they were trying to infiltrate. You can imagine, our neighbour was successful in one incident and our 18 soldiers had to sacrifice their lives. If they would have succeeded 17 times, what would have happened?

10. Terrorists should clearly hear out that India will never forget the Uri attack. India will never bow down to terrorism and will strive to defeat it. erty, unemployment, illiteracy and see who wins.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting in Kozhikode, Kerala on Saturday. Photograph: PTI Photo