This man will fund education of Uri martyrs' children

September 22, 2016 19:15 IST

Surat-based businessman Mahesh Savani tells Rediff.com’s Prasanna D Zore that he will also bear the expenses to be incurred on marriages of Uri martyrs’ daughters.

IMAGE: People pay homage to army soldiers who were killed in the Uri attack. Photograph: PTI Photo

Amid the gloom that has descended on the families of the soldiers martyred in Uri attack has come some heartening news.

While nobody can make up for the losses suffered by the families of these 18 soldiers, Surat-based social worker and real estate developer Mahesh Savani has decided to sponsor the education of all the children of the Uri martyrs.

Mahesh Savani. left, told Rediff.com that his group, P P Savani, will not only sponsor the education of these children but also take care of the marriage expenses of the daughters of these soldiers.

"We will be looking after the education of all the children of our brave martyrs till the time they complete their graduation," Savani said over the phone from Surat.

He said that he was greatly moved by the picture a martyr’s daughter was crying on television and reports of another girl appearing for exams just the day after her father died in the attack.

“These girls made me feel their pain. I can understand what the families must be going through. What I am doing is my small way of trying to assuage their pain,” Savani said.

Incidentally, the Surat businessman, who was once a part of the Patidar agitation in Gujarat, was in the eye of a storm recently when he released a video of Hardik Patel’s cousin accepting Rs 25 lakh in cash from him for organisational purposes.

Savani, known for his philanthropic activities in Surat, is considered close to Bharatiya Janata Party president Amit Shah.