From Australia to America: World rings in 2018

From spectacular fireworks in Hong Kong and Australia to a huge LED light show at the world's tallest building in Dubai, a look at how revellers around the world ringed in 2018.

Revelers gather in Times Square for the New Year's Eve celebrations in Manhattan, New York. Photograph: Amr Alfiky/Reuters

Fireworks light the sky over the Arc de Triomphe on the Champs Elysees Avenue in Paris as revellers take part in New Year celebrations. Photograph: Philippe Wojazer/Reuters

Fireworks explode behind the Elizabeth Tower, commonly known as Big Ben, to ring in the new year. Photograph: Toby Melville/Reuters

Fireworks explode in front of the skyline with the financial district during New Year's eve celebrations in Frankfurt, Germany. Photograph: Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters

People pose for a picture in Times Square ahead of the New Year's Eve celebrations in Manhattan, New York. Photograph: Amr Alfiky/Reuters

Photograph: Hannibal Hanschke/Reuters Fireworks explode over the Quadriga sculpture atop the Brandenburg gate in Berlin,Germany.

People dance during the New Year's celebrations on a beach in Mumbai. Photograph: Danish Siddiqui/Reuters

People fly lanterns at Borobudur temple during New Year celebrations in Magelang, Indonesia. Photograph: Antara Foto/Anis Efizudin/Reuters

Burj Khalifa is lit up during the new year celebrations in Dubai. Photograph: Satish Kumar/Reuters

Performers play drum music during a countdown event celebrating the new year at Yongdingmen Gate in Beijing, China. Photograph: Jason Lee/Reuters

Schoolchildren hold balloons as they pose during celebrations to welcome the New Year at their school in Ahmedabad. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

Fireworks explode near the Sydney Opera House as part of new year celebrations on Sydney Harbour, Australia. Photograph: David Gray/Reuters