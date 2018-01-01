rediff.com

From Australia to America: World rings in 2018

January 01, 2018 09:02 IST
From spectacular fireworks in Hong Kong and Australia to a huge LED light show at the world's tallest building in Dubai, a look at how revellers around the world ringed in 2018.
 
 
Revelers gather in Times Square for the New Year's Eve celebrations in Manhattan, New York. Photograph: Amr Alfiky/Reuters
 
 
 
Fireworks light the sky over the Arc de Triomphe on the Champs Elysees Avenue in Paris as revellers take part in New Year celebrations. Photograph: Philippe Wojazer/Reuters
 
 
 
Fireworks explode behind the Elizabeth Tower, commonly known as Big Ben, to ring in the new year. Photograph: Toby Melville/Reuters
 
 
 
Fireworks explode in front of the skyline with the financial district during New Year's eve celebrations in Frankfurt, Germany. Photograph: Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters
 
 
 
People pose for a picture in Times Square ahead of the New Year's Eve celebrations in Manhattan, New York. Photograph: Amr Alfiky/Reuters
 
 
 
Fireworks explode over the Quadriga sculpture atop the Brandenburg gate in Berlin,
Germany. Photograph: Hannibal Hanschke/Reuters
 
 
 
People dance during the New Year's celebrations on a beach in Mumbai. Photograph: Danish Siddiqui/Reuters
 
 
 
People fly lanterns at Borobudur temple during New Year celebrations in Magelang, Indonesia. Photograph: Antara Foto/Anis Efizudin/Reuters
 
 
 
Burj Khalifa is lit up during the new year celebrations in Dubai. Photograph: Satish Kumar/Reuters
 
 
 
Performers play drum music during a countdown event celebrating the new year at Yongdingmen Gate in Beijing, China. Photograph: Jason Lee/Reuters
 
 
 
Schoolchildren hold balloons as they pose during celebrations to welcome the New Year at their school in Ahmedabad. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters
 
 
 
Fireworks explode near the Sydney Opera House as part of new year celebrations on Sydney Harbour, Australia. Photograph: David Gray/Reuters 
 
 
