The 15 newsmakers of 2017

Last updated on: December 28, 2017 14:41 IST

Donald Trump, Hardik Patel, Kangana Ranuat… The year 2017 wouldn’t have been the same if it weren't for these personalities and many more.

As we herald in 2018, here's a look at the faces and stories which left an indelible mark on us.

Rediff.com presents its list of newsmakers for the year 2017.

(Click on the newsmaker to read more)