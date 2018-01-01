Top Actors, 2017

January 01, 2018 08:28 IST

Surprise, surprise! Look who's at No 2 and 7!

We saw the biggest hits of the year.

But who are the biggest stars who made the biggest hits, and how much did they score from all their 2017 releases?

While Aamir Khan does not feature on this list since he didn't have a movie release this year, Salman Khan stole the show.

Here is looking at the top Bollywood actors of 2017 who brought in the maximum moolah at the box office.

Salman Khan

Tubelight: Rs 120 crore

Tiger Zinda Hai: Rs 300 crore (expected)

Total collection: Rs 420 crore (expected)

Salman scored big this year.

He may have delivered a disappointment with Tubelight, but roared back with Tiger Zinda Hai.

TZH scored the fastest Rs 150 crore ever in just four days and is set to touch Rs 200 crore by the end of its first week.

Ajay Devgn

Baadshaho: Rs 78 crore

Golmaal Again: Rs 205.71 crore

Total collection: Rs 283.71 crore

Golmaal Again ensured that Ajay makes his way to the second spot.

With Golmaal Again, he balanced out Baadshaho that didn't perform according to expectations.

Varun Dhawan

Badrinath Ki Dulhania: Rs 116.60 crore

Judwaa 2: Rs. 138.61 crore

Total collection: Rs 255.21 crore

Varun has delivered hit after hit.

With Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Judwaa 2, he scored a double hat-trick, something no actor has done in 30 odd years.

Akshay Kumar

Jolly LLB 2: Rs 117 crore

Toilet - Ek Prem Katha: Rs 134.25 crore

Total collection: Rs 251.25 crore

Akshay's average of Rs 125 crore per release is impressive. Also take into account the fact that the cost of his films stay within the Rs 40 crore zone.

Hrithik Roshan

Kaabil: Rs 116 crore

Total collection: Rs 116 crore

Producer Rakesh Roshan made sure the film stayed within its budget and director Sanjay Gupta delivered a movie that appealed to the masses.

Shah Rukh Khan

Raees: Rs 137.51 crore

Jab Harry Met Sejal: Rs 64.50 crore

Total collection: Rs 202.01 crore

SRK enjoyed a good opening with Raees, but one expects him to deliver blockbusters.

Sadly, Jab Harry Met Sejal tanked.

Arjun Kapoor

Half Girlfriend: Rs 60.30 crore

Mubarakan: Rs 55.59 crore

Total collection: Rs 115.89 crore

A surprise entry on the list.

Half Girlfriend and Mubarakan were expected to do better. Still, combined, they crossed the Rs 100 crore mark.

Disclaimer: