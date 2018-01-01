Top Actors, 2017

Surprise, surprise! Look who's at No 2 and 7!
We saw the biggest hits of the year.
But who are the biggest stars who made the biggest hits, and how much did they score from all their 2017 releases?
While Aamir Khan does not feature on this list since he didn't have a movie release this year, Salman Khan stole the show.
Here is looking at the top Bollywood actors of 2017 who brought in the maximum moolah at the box office.
Salman Khan
Tubelight: Rs 120 crore
Tiger Zinda Hai: Rs 300 crore (expected)
Total collection: Rs 420 crore (expected)
Salman scored big this year.
He may have delivered a disappointment with Tubelight, but roared back with Tiger Zinda Hai.
TZH scored the fastest Rs 150 crore ever in just four days and is set to touch Rs 200 crore by the end of its first week.
Ajay Devgn
Baadshaho: Rs 78 crore
Golmaal Again: Rs 205.71 crore
Total collection: Rs 283.71 crore
Golmaal Again ensured that Ajay makes his way to the second spot.
With Golmaal Again, he balanced out Baadshaho that didn't perform according to expectations.
Varun Dhawan
Badrinath Ki Dulhania: Rs 116.60 crore
Judwaa 2: Rs. 138.61 crore
Total collection: Rs 255.21 crore
Varun has delivered hit after hit.
With Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Judwaa 2, he scored a double hat-trick, something no actor has done in 30 odd years.
Akshay Kumar
Jolly LLB 2: Rs 117 crore
Toilet - Ek Prem Katha: Rs 134.25 crore
Total collection: Rs 251.25 crore
Akshay's average of Rs 125 crore per release is impressive. Also take into account the fact that the cost of his films stay within the Rs 40 crore zone.
Hrithik Roshan
Kaabil: Rs 116 crore
Total collection: Rs 116 crore
Producer Rakesh Roshan made sure the film stayed within its budget and director Sanjay Gupta delivered a movie that appealed to the masses.
Shah Rukh Khan
Raees: Rs 137.51 crore
Jab Harry Met Sejal: Rs 64.50 crore
Total collection: Rs 202.01 crore
SRK enjoyed a good opening with Raees, but one expects him to deliver blockbusters.
Sadly, Jab Harry Met Sejal tanked.
Arjun Kapoor
Half Girlfriend: Rs 60.30 crore
Mubarakan: Rs 55.59 crore
Total collection: Rs 115.89 crore
A surprise entry on the list.
Half Girlfriend and Mubarakan were expected to do better. Still, combined, they crossed the Rs 100 crore mark.
Disclaimer:
- Only Hindi film releases -- no dubbed versions -- have been assessed for this feature.
- Only the India business has been considered.
- Only lead roles have been considered. No cameos or special appearances.
- Only actors have been considered whose films have generated a combined revenue of at least Rs 100 crore at the box office.
- All collections as per production and distributor sources.
