PHOTOS: It's a mad, mad world!

July 12, 2018 08:07 IST

We live in a wonderfully weird world and here's the proof!

Participants take a bath in barrels filled with chilli peppers during the Spicy Barrel Challenge contest inside a water park in Chongqing, China. Photograph: Chen Chao/CNS/Reuters

A participant standing on the back of a boat uses a lance to push a competitor from another boat during the traditional Schifferstechen event, celebrated by the boatmen's guild similar to medieval jousting, on the river Limmat in Zurich, Switzerland . Photograph: Arnd Wiegmann/Reuters

People attend the annual Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest in the Coney Island neighbourhood of the Brooklyn borough of New York City. Photograph: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

A Cholita (Andean woman) fighter makes a key to their opponent during a wrestling session at the Havana Hotel Cholet in El Alto, outskirts of La Paz, Bolivia. Photograph: David Mercado/Reuters

Babies compete in the 2018 "Diaper Derby" crawling race, a promotion event ahead of the New York City Triathlon, in Manhattan, New York. Photograph: Shannon Stapleton/Reuters

A reveller has wine poured over him during the Batalla de Vino (Wine Battle) in Haro, Spain. Photograph: Vincent West/Reuters

Women wearing wedding dresses take part in the so-called "brides' match" at the FIFA Fan Fest in Kazan, a host city for the 2018 FIFA World Cup, Russia. Photograph: Alexey Nasyrov/Reuters

A reveller poses for a photograph during the Gay Pride Parade in Bogota, Colombia. Photograph: Luisa Gonzalez/Reuters

A girl plays inside a giant plastic ball, called Zorb on the Vltava River in Prague, Czech Republic. Photograph: David W Cerny/Reuters