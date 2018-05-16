Harry-Meghan's royal wedding in numbers

Eddie Mulholland/WPA Pool/Getty Images 12 noon



Harry-Meghan will marry at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on May 19

Dominic Lipinski/Reuters 2,640



The people invited onto the castle grounds to see the wedding party arrive

45 min



Length of Meghan Markle's Church of England baptism service



16 months



That's how long the couple dated before Harry popped the question

Chris Jackson/Getty Images 3 diamonds



Meghan's engagement ring setting includes one diamond Prince Harry sourced from Botswana flanked by two smaller diamonds from Harry's mom's jewellery collection

£500,000



Estimated cost (Rs 4.5 crore) of Harry and Meghan's wedding, excluding security, according to a London-based luxury wedding planner

28,000



The amount of canapes that will be made to ensure that guests have enough food to nibble on

Toby Melville/Reuters 40



The number of luxury mobile toilets that will be required as thousands would be descending on the town of Windsor to witness the grand event

Dan Kitwood/Getty Images 5,000



Amount of police personnel -- including grenadier guards to armed police to snipers and undercover officers -- that will be on duty

3.35 km



Length of the newlyweds' procession route

7



The charities that the royal couple have asked people to support in lieu of wedding gifts