Harry-Meghan's royal wedding in numbers

With the royal wedding just a few days away, here’s a look at Harry and Meghan’s wedding in numbers.
Eddie Mulholland/WPA Pool/Getty Images
12 noon
Harry-Meghan will marry at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on May 19
Dominic Lipinski/Reuters
2,640
The people invited onto the castle grounds to see the wedding party arrive
45 min
Length of Meghan Markle's Church of England baptism service
16 months
That's how long the couple dated before Harry popped the question
Chris Jackson/Getty Images
3 diamonds
Meghan's engagement ring setting includes one diamond Prince Harry sourced from Botswana flanked by two smaller diamonds from Harry's mom's jewellery collection
£500,000
Estimated cost (Rs 4.5 crore) of Harry and Meghan's wedding, excluding security, according to a London-based luxury wedding planner
28,000
The amount of canapes that will be made to ensure that guests have enough food to nibble on
Toby Melville/Reuters
40
The number of luxury mobile toilets that will be required as thousands would be descending on the town of Windsor to witness the grand event
Dan Kitwood/Getty Images
5,000
Amount of police personnel -- including grenadier guards to armed police to snipers and undercover officers -- that will be on duty
3.35 km
Length of the newlyweds' procession route
7
The charities that the royal couple have asked people to support in lieu of wedding gifts
5,901
The couples getting married on May 19. It's not just Harry and Meghan's big day
