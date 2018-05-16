rediff.com

Harry-Meghan's royal wedding in numbers

Last updated on: May 16, 2018 10:20 IST

With the royal wedding just a few days away, here’s a look at Harry and Meghan’s wedding in numbers.

Eddie Mulholland/WPA Pool/Getty Images
  12 noon

Harry-Meghan will marry at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on May 19
Dominic Lipinski/Reuters
  2,640

The people invited onto the castle grounds to see the wedding party arrive
  45 min

Length of Meghan Markle's Church of England baptism service
 
16 months

That's how long the couple dated before Harry popped the question
Chris Jackson/Getty Images
  3 diamonds

Meghan's engagement ring setting includes one diamond Prince Harry sourced from Botswana flanked by two smaller diamonds from Harry's mom's jewellery collection
  £500,000

Estimated cost (Rs 4.5 crore) of Harry and Meghan's wedding, excluding security, according to a London-based luxury wedding planner
  28,000

The amount of canapes that will be made to ensure that guests have enough food to nibble on
Toby Melville/Reuters
  40

The number of luxury mobile toilets that will be required as thousands would be descending on the town of Windsor to witness the grand event
Dan Kitwood/Getty Images
  5,000

Amount of police personnel -- including grenadier guards to armed police to snipers and undercover officers -- that will be on duty
  3.35 km

Length of the newlyweds' procession route
  7

The charities that the royal couple have asked people to support in lieu of wedding gifts
  5,901

The couples getting married on May 19. It's not just Harry and Meghan's big day

The Rediff News Bureau / Rediff.com
Tags: Harry, Meghan Markle, WPA, Windsor Castle, Getty Images
 

