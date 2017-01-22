It's all about women power! Anti-Trump protests go global

Last updated on: January 22, 2017 15:22 IST

Wearing pink, pointy-eared hats to mock the new US president, throngs of protesters descended on the US capital and other cities around the globe to show Donald Trump they won’t be silent over the next four years.

In more than 600 marches held all over the globe, they carried signs with messages such as ‘Women won’t back down’ and ‘Less fear more love’ and decried Trump’s stand on such issues as abortion, diversity and climate change.

Take a look at the sea of women who came out…

More than a million citizens, both men and women took to the streets from Washington, DC to Berlin to participate in a women's march in an unprecedented rebuke of US President Donald Trump's alleged divisive policies and anti-women views. Photograph: Adrees Latif/Reuters

Streets were packed with pink "pussyhat" wearing protesters --a reference to Trump's claim in a 2005 video that he grabbed women. Photograph: Shannon Stapleton/Reuters

Standing on Pennsylvania Avenue, women part of the protest said, "This is more than just a single day of action, this is the beginning of a movement to protect, defend and advance human rights, even in the face of adversity." Photograph: Brian Snyder/Reuters

"We can whimper. We can whine. Or we can fight back!. We come here to stand shoulder to shoulder to make clear: We are here! We will not be silent! We will not play dead! We will fight for what we believe in," chanted the protesters as they gathered outside the White House. Photograph: Joshua Roberts/Reuters

And there was no age, gender or any kind of barrier to be part of the protests. Children, senior citizens, one and all joined in to protest against Trump and all that he stands for. Photograph: Lucy Nicholson/Reuters

Women took to subway stations, famous locations all over the world to make their voice heard. It's time to rise! Photograph: Lucas Jackson/Reuters

An aerial view of National Mall where women congregated to stand together and protest. Photograph: Lucas Jackson/Reuters

Placards carrying 'Nasty Woman' and 'We the People' were seen at the protests. Photograph: Shannon Stapleton/Reuters

People display a knitted replica of the female reproductive system at the Women's March. Photograph: Canice Leung/Reuters

Protesters leave messages written on feminine hygiene pads on a wall near the start of the Women's March in Washington. Photograph: Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

Women in solidarity protested even in Paris. They took out a huge march near the Eiffel Tower. Photograph: Jacky Naegelen/Reuters

Protesters walks with torchlight in the Women's March in Oslo, Norway. Photograph: NTB Scanpix/Stian Lysberg Solum/Reuters

The protests also took place in Bengaluru where women wore '#IWillGoOut' tags on the head in memory of the women who were abused on New Year's Eve in the city. Photograph: Abhishek N Chinnappa/Reuters

A protester takes part in the Women's March on London, as they walk from the American Embassy to Trafalgar Square, in central London, Britain. Photograph: Neil Hall/Reuters

Protesters pose for a photograph as they take part in the Women's March on Dublin, Ireland. Photograph: Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters

"This is a do or die battle for us. We need to fight against the onslaught on our human rights," said one of the protesters in Sydney, Australia. Photograph: AAP/Dan Himbrechts/Reuters

"It’s the first time we felt it was vital to march. I feel the rights we take for granted could go backward, and we owe it to our daughters and the next generation to fix this somehow,” said another protester in Sweden. Photograph: TT News Agency/Pontus Lundahl/Reuters

Among the thousands of signs that marchers dumped: “P---y Power” and “This P---y Bites Back.” Photograph: Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters

Several celebrities across America joined the protest. Charlize Theron, known for her bad-ass portrayal of 'Furiosa' in Mad Max: Fury Road was seen at a protest in Park City, Utah. Photograph: Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images

In Los Angeles, more than 100,000 people marched, police said. So many people crammed into the streets that "our march turned into a stand," said Ellen Crafts, who handled public relations for the event.

Photograph: Sarah Morris/Getty Images

Actress Jane Fonda at the protest in Los Angeles a day after the inauguration of President Donald Trump. Photograph: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Actress Jessica Biel attends the women's march in Los Angeles. Photograph: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

A woman displays a blanket at the Women's March, held in opposition to the agenda and rhetoric of President Donald Trump in Washington. Photograph: Canice Leung/Reuters

Well, we kind of agree with the message here. Photograph: Stephanie Keith/Reuters

Pop diva Madonna, wearing a black pussyhat, made an impromptu appearance on the protest's main stage near Washington's National Mall. "It took this horrific moment of darkness to wake us the f--k up," Madonna told the crowd. "It seems as though we had all slipped into a false sense of comfort, that justice would prevail and that good would win in the end." Photograph: Shannon Stapleton/Reuters

Overall, the protesters were law-abiding, with police reporting only four arrests in 21 American cities. Nobody was arrested in Washington. Photograph: Shannon Stapleton/Reuters

The protesters, which included many men, hit the streets for different reasons, among them health care, the future of the Affordable Care Act, the environment and income equality. Photograph: Javier Barbancho/Reuters

People gather in front of the US Embassy on Pariser Platz beside Brandenburg Gate in solidarity with women's march in Washington and many other marches in several countries, in Berlin, Germany. Photograph: Hannibal Hanschke/Reuters

Actress Scarlett Johansson smiles at the Women's March in Washington. Photograph: Shannon Stapleton/Reuters

A protester holds a placard during the Women's March in London, England. Former Secretary of State and Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton came out in support of the march. "Thanks for standing, speaking & marching for our values @womensmarch. Important as ever. I truly believe we're always Stronger Together," she said in a tweet. Photograph: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images