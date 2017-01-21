Trump walks in inaugural parade amid Washington protests

Last updated on: January 21, 2017 04:00 IST

Even as protests raged across Washington, thousands thronged Pennsylvania Avenue on Friday as President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump made their way from the Capitol to the White House.

Here are some glimpses:





President Donald Trump waves as he walks with first lady Melania Trump and son Barron during the inauguration parade on Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington. Photograph: Evan Vucci/Pool/Reuters





The Trumps got out of the presidential motorcade near the Trump International Hotel, the hotel that opened last summer after Trump’s company won the lease to revamp the former Old Post Office building. Photograph: Reuters





The US Army band "Pershing's Own" marches in the parade carrying US President Donald Trump following his inauguration in Washington. Photograph: Joshua Roberts/Reuters





The First Family returned to their vehicle after several minutes of walking. They got out of their vehicle again as they got closer to the White House at the Treasury Department building, waving at onlookers, along with other members of their family. Photograph: Reuters





According to the press pool covering the parade, crowds thickening on parade route as procession nears downtown, in less restricted areas away from Capitol complex. Photograph: Patrick Smith/Getty Images