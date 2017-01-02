Turkey hunts for gunman after New Year's Day attack

Last updated on: January 02, 2017 09:40 IST

A manhunt is underway in Turkey for an unknown attacker who opened fire on New Year’s revellers in an Istanbul nightclub.

IMAGE: Women who survived an attack by a gunman, react outisde the Reina nightclub by the Bosphorus, in Istanbul. Photograph: Huseyin Aldemir/Reuters

At least 39 clubgoers were killed and nearly 70 were hospitalised after the suspect entered the Reina nightclub early Sunday and started shooting. The victims hailed from 14 countries, according to Turkey’s semi-official news agency Anadolu.

Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said he believes the attacker will be found soon.

Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said the attack, which began with a spray of gunfire at around 1 am, was carried out by a single assailant, who has not been identified.

IMAGE: Police guard an area near an Istanbul nightclub following a gun attack on New Year's Eve. Photograph: Getty Images

Soylu said the gunman arrived with a gun concealed beneath an overcoat, but subsequently left the venue wearing a different garment.

World leaders, including Pope Francis, condemned the shooting. US officials also called it a terrorist attack, making it the first of 2017.

IMAGE: Flowers are placed in front of a police barrier near the entrance of Reina nightclub by the Bosphorus, which was attacked by a gunman, in Istanbul. Photograph: Umit Bektas/Reuters

Russian President Vladimir Putin said it was “hard to imagine a crime more cynical than the killing of civilians during a New Year’s celebration”.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel denounced “an inhumane, sneaky attack on people who wanted to celebrate”.

WATCH: Indian victim Khushi Shah's family mourns her death