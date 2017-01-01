New year celebrations ring in 2017 around the world

January 01, 2017 08:57 IST

As 2016 came to an end, countries across the globe rung in the new year. Hello, 2017 -- here we come!

A reveller with glasses that read "2017" during New Year's Eve festivities in the Times Square area of New York. Photograph: Mark Kauzlarich/Reuters

Fireworks explode next to the Quadriga sculpture atop the Brandenburg gate during New Year celebrations in Berlin, Germany. Photograph: Fabrizio Bensch/Reuters

It's the time for love! Revellers enjoy themselves in Calton Hill during the celebrations in Edinburgh, Scotland. Photograph: Russell Cheyne/Reuters

Revellers in New Year's celebrations at Puerta del Sol square in central Madrid, Spain. Photograph: Susana Vera/Reuters

Fireworks explode over the Atlantis hotel in Dubai during the New Year celebrations, UAE. Photograph: Reuters

A woman poses for a photograph with armed police officers patrolling ahead of New Year's celebrations in London, Britain. Photograph: Neil Hall/Reuters

Lights reading 2017 are projected on the pyramids during New Year's day celebrations on the outskirts of Cairo, Egypt. Photograph: Mohamed Abd El Ghany/Reuters

People celebrate during New Year's Day at Toolonlahti, Helsinki, Finland. Photograph: Jussi Nukari/Lehtikuva via Reuters

A man photographs fireworks as they explode by the Big Ben clocktower in London, Britain. Photograph: Neil Hall/Reuters

Revellers gather on the Champs Elysees Avenue in Paris, France, during New Year celebrations, late December 31, 2016. Photograph: Jacky Naegelen/Reuters

A man gets a haircut with the number "2017" depicted to welcome the new year at a barbershop in Ahmedabad, India. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters