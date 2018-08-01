From drab to fab! Art takes over the walls in UK

August 01, 2018 08:13 IST

Springfield’s favourite family -- The Simpsons -- moved to Bristol for an artistic makeover at UpFest 2018, Europe’s largest live street art festival.

Take a look at some of the mind-blowing art which covered some 60,000 sq ft of surfaces, including buildings, shop fronts and shutters.

Nomad Clan’s new piece of street art called Bemorelisa at UpFest. Nomad Clan are an internationally acclaimed street art duo from the UK, who have painted giant murals all over the world. Photograph: Matt Cardy/Getty Images

Upfest, this year, had a Simpsons theme, with creator Matt Groening handpicking three artists from across the globe to bring a touch of Springfield to the festival. Photograph: Matt Cardy/Getty Images

Bart Simpson makes a splash at Upfest, thanks to Hong Kong-based artist Bao. Photograph: Matt Cardy/Getty Images

Soker, a wildstyle writer and one of Bristol’s finest talents, presents us the Simpsons at the street art festival. Photograph: Matt Cardy/Getty Images

Celebrating its 10th year, UpFest featured great art from Inkie. The annual event, in the hometown of guerrilla artist Banksy, was started in 2008 and now attracts over 300 artists from 70 countries around the world. Photograph: Matt Cardy/Getty Images

Getting some nautical vibes from this piece by The Hass. Some of the graffiti art work is painted on moveable boards and temporary hoardings, but many of the murals on some venues and buildings remain all year until the next festival becoming local landmarks. Photograph: Matt Cardy/Getty Images

Organisers also wanted to mark the suffragette’s centurion anniversary and invited artists like Argentina’s Caro Pepe to offer their own artistic comments on women’s rights. Photograph: Matt Cardy/Getty Images

Ant Carver's work is one of the many being featured in the festival, being held in the Bedminster and Southville areas of Bristol. Photograph: Matt Cardy/Getty Images

Greek graffiti artist Insane51 has some serious x-ray vision! Photograph: Matt Cardy/Getty Images

A boy walks past a new piece of street art on the final day of UpFest. According to organisers, approximately 8,000 spray cans were used during the three-day festival. Photograph: Matt Cardy/Getty Images

Inkie's artwork as part of UpFest. Photograph: Matt Cardy/Getty Images