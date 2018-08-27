PHOTOS: The week that was!

August 27, 2018 08:07 IST

Catch up on all the big news of the week gone by, in images.

Muslim pilgrims gather on Mount Mercy on the plains of Arafat during the annual haj pilgrimage, outside the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia. Photograph: Zohra Bensemra/Reuters

An aerial view shows partially submerged road at a flooded area in Kerala. Photograph: Sivaram V/Reuters

An internally displaced girl plays in the Sudd Swamp near the town of Nyal, South Sudan. Photograph: Andreea Campeanu/Reuters

A photo taken from the International Space Station and moved on social media by astronaut Ricky Arnold shows Hurricane Lane in the early morning hours near Hawaii, US. Photograph: @astro_ricky/NASA/Reuters

The name of Aretha is posted above the Franklin Street subway station in memory of singer Aretha Franklin in Manhattan, New York, US. Photograph: Shannon Stapleton/Reuters

Drag queen, Hellena Borgys, poses for picture backstage at the Miss Gay Brasil 2018, in Juiz de Fora, Minas Gerais state, Brazil. Photograph: Ana Carolina Fernandes/Reuters

An undocumented man from Mexico is apprehended by Border Patrol agents after allegedly dropping off a group of migrants in an area known for human smuggling near Falfurrias, Texas, US. Photograph: Loren Elliott/Reuters

People watch elephants from a local circus taking a regular bath in the waters of the Black Sea on a hot summer day in Yevpatoria, Crimea. Photograph: Pavel Rebrov/Reuters

A visitor lies in a coffin to try it out at the ENDEX JAPAN 2018 funeral and cemetery show in Tokyo, Japan. Photograph: Toru Hanai/Reuters