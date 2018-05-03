The spectacular photos of the month: April

May 03, 2018 08:22 IST

Here's a glimpse of all that happened around the world last month, in 14 images.

A US military cadet crawls under a barbed wire obstacle as he competes in the 50th annual Sandhurst Military Skills Competition, a rigorous two-day event where teams of eight men and women from military academies and universities from 13 countries are tested in multiple military skills, athletic proficiency and leadership abilities at the United States Military Academy at West Point, New York. Photograph: Mike Segar/Reuters

A squirrel sits on the floor after its limb amputation surgery at Aydin University in Istanbul, Turkey. Photograph: Osman Orsal/Reuters

Students gather for a rally in Washington Square Park, as part of a nationwide walk-out of classes to mark the 19th anniversary of the Columbine High School mass shooting, in New York City. Photograph: Brendan McDermid/Reuters

South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un shake hands at the truce village of Panmunjom inside the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, South Korea. Photograph: Korea Summit Press Pool/Pool/Reuters

A damaged van seized by police is seen after multiple people were struck at a major intersection northern Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Photograph: Saul Porto/Reuters

Former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer poses next to a newly unveiled wax figure of first lady Melania Trump standing next to a wax figure of her husband, U.S. President Donald Trump, at the Madame Tussauds in New York City. Photograph: Mike Segar/Reuters

A boy walks along a damaged street at the city of Douma in Damascus, Syria. Photograph: Omar Sanadiki/Reuters

Britain's Prince Charles visits Mount Nhulun for a ceremonial welcome with leaders of the Dhimurru and Rirratjingu Aboriginal Corporations, in Australia. Photograph: Arthur Edwards/Pool/Reuters

US President Donald Trump poses with children of staff and press in the Oval Office of the White House on "take your child to work day" in Washington, DC. Photograph: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

Bill Cosby accusers (L-R) Caroline Heldman, Lili Bernard and Victoria Valentino (right) react after the guilty on all counts verdict was delivered in the sexual assault retrial at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pennsylvania, America. Photograph: Mark Makela/Pool/Reuters

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is surrounded by members of the media as he arrives to testify before a Senate Judiciary and Commerce Committees joint hearing regarding the company’s use and protection of user data, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. Photograph: Leah Millis/Reuters

Britain's Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William leave the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital with their new baby boy in London. Photograph: Hannah McKay/Reuters

US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron and Brigitte Macron prepare to have their picture taken on a visit to the estate of the first American President George Washington in Mount Vernon, Virginia outside Washington. Photograph: Johnathan Ernst/Reuters