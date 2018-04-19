It's a mad, odd world we live in!

April 19, 2018 08:11 IST

Ten photos that prove we live in an odd, odd world!

The gorilla "Fatou" eats a birthday cake at the Berlin Zoo, Germany. Photograph: Axel Schmidt/Reuters

A snowboarder in a costume attempts to cross a pool of water at the foot of a ski slope while competing in the annual "Gornoluzhnik" amateur event marking the end of the ski season, at the Bobrovy Log ski resort in the suburbs of the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia. Photograph: Ilya Naymushin/Reuters

A tightrope walker performs on a rope above the river Aare in the old town of Bern, Switzerland. Photograph: Stefan Wermuth/Reuters

Zhu Yue and his friends work to build a full-scale replica of the Airbus A320 plane, in Kaiyuan, Liaoning province, China. Photograph: Sheng Li/Reuters

Brussels resident Anton Schuurmans waters flowers after planting them in an unrepaired pothole to draw attention to the bad state of public roads in Brussels, Belgium. Photograph: Francois Lenoir/Reuters

Women take a selfie with a painted Easter Bunny, displayed in a square as part of the upcoming Orthodox Easter celebration, in central Kiev, Ukraine. Photograph: Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters

A participant takes part in a tyre-flipping competition over a glass bridge in Pingjiang county, Hunan province, China. Photograph: China Daily/Reuters

Miniature food cook Burcu Celenoglu Aydin prepares a dish at her mini kitchen in Istanbul, Turkey. Photograph: Murad Sezer/Reuters

A concertgoer is wearing a feather headpiece at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California. Photograph: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

A boy plays with water, during the Songkran Water Festival celebrations, to commemorate the Thai New Year in Bangkok, Thailand. Photograph: Soe Zeya Tun/Reuters