Super heroes transform into Lego sculptures in Paris

May 02, 2018 08:07 IST

Move aside Avengers: Infinity War, DC Comics superheroes are here!

Batman, The Joker, Wonder Woman and more of DC Comics super heroes have been sculpted into Lego art work for an upcoming exhibit in Paris.

'The Art of the Brick: DC Super Heroes' runs from April 26 to August 19, 2018 at Paris' Parc de la Villette.

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's Superman.... in Lego. The Lego superheroes have been created by former c orporate lawyer in New York Nathan Sawaya, who has found his passion in one of his favourite childhood hobbies. Photograph: Thierry Chesnot/Getty Images

US artist Nathan Sawaya poses next to the character of Superman made of Lego bricks. The entire exhibit uses more than 2 million Lego pieces. Photograph: Thierry Chesnot/Getty Images

While Flash may be known for his lightening fast speeds,Nathan says it takes him two to three weeks to create each of the life-size forms. Photograph: Thierry Chesnot/Getty Images

Batman's here! Speaking of his art, Nathan said, "I have fun, I’ve found my passion. It’s creating art out of Lego bricks. Is there a better job out there?” Photograph: Thierry Chesnot/Getty Images

Nathan's 5.5 metre-long (18 foot) Batmobile, parked inside an intricately designed Batcave, was shaped with half a million Lego bricks - the largest sculpture in the show. Photograph: Thierry Chesnot/Getty Images

Nathan with DC Comics best villain -- the Joker. "I wanted to explore themes of good and evil... heroes and villains, so what better place to turn to than comic books, and what better place than DC Comics, with all their famous characters,” he said. Photograph: Thierry Chesnot/Getty Images

The Joker looking menacing as ever. Photograph: Thierry Chesnot/Getty Images

The exhibit also features other famous supervillains such as Riddler from the Batman franchise. Photograph: Thierry Chesnot/Getty Images

The character of Wonder Woman with her Lasso of Truth made with Lego bricks by US artist Nathan Sawaya. Photograph: Thierry Chesnot/Getty Images

Nathan Sawaya's Wonder Woman is pretty much on the mark, wouldn't you say? Photograph: Thierry Chesnot/Getty Images

Wonder Woman's bracelets made with Lego bricks at the exhibition "The Art of the Brick: DC Super Heroes"at Parc de la Villette. Photograph: Thierry Chesnot/Getty Images