Amazing photos of the month: March

April 02, 2018 08:13 IST

Here's a glimpse of all that happened around the world last month, in 20 images.

Emma Gonzalez, a student and shooting survivor from the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, cries as she addresses the conclusion of the "March for Our Lives" event demanding gun control after recent school shootings at a rally in Washington, DC. Photograph: Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

The Soyuz MS-08 spacecraft carrying the crew of astronauts Drew Feustel and Ricky Arnold of the US and crewmate Oleg Artemyev of Russia blasts off to the International Space Station from the launchpad at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan. Photograph: Shamil Zhumatov/Reuters

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and wife Ri Sol Ju, and Chinese President Xi Jinping and wife Peng Liyuan pose for a photo in Beijing, China. Photograph: KCNA/Reuters

McDonald's iconic 'M' logo is turned upside down in honour of International Women's Day in Lynwood, California. Photograph: Mike Blake/Reuters

Israeli ultra-Orthodox Jewish men sit as a water canon is activated during a protest against the detention of a member of their community who refuses to serve in the Israeli army, in Jerusalem. Photograph: Ronen Zvulun/Reuters

The Aurora Borealis (Northern Lights) is seen over the sky near Rovaniemi in Lapland, Finland. Photograph: Alexander Kuznetsov/Reuters

The forensic tent, covering the bench where Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were found, is repositioned by officials in protective suits in the centre of Salisbury, Britain. Photograph: Peter Nicholls/Reuters

Najin and her daughter Patu, the last two northern white rhino females, lie in their enclosure at the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Laikipia National Park, Kenya. Photograph: Baz Ratner/Reuters

A dog looks over a house covered in ice by the coast at Faxe Bay, south of Copenhagen, Denmark. Photograph: Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix/Reuters

Relatives of inmates held at the General Command of the Carabobo Police react as they wait outside the prison, where a fire occurred in the cells area, according to local media, in Valencia, Venezuela. Photograph: Carlos Garcia Rawlin/Reuters

The unfinished and abandoned TV tower collapses during a controlled demolition in Yekaterinburg, Russia. Photograph: Alexei Kolchin/Reuters

People check the damage after debris from ballistic missiles fired by Yemen's Houthi militia fell onto a house in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Photograph: Faisal Al Nasser/Reuters

A woman reacts during a funeral of a victim of a shopping mall fire at a cemetery in Kemerovo, Russia. Photograph: Maxim Lisov/Reuters

French Republican guards stand in front of the flag-draped coffin of late Gendarmerie officer Colonel Arnaud Beltrame, who was killed by an Islamist militant after taking the place of a female hostage during a supermarket siege in Trebes, during a national ceremony at the Hotel des Invalides in Paris, France. Photograph: Christian Hartmann/Reuters

Women dressed in traditional costumes ride motorbikes as they attend celebrations to mark the Gudi Padwa festival, the beginning of the New Year for Maharashtrians, in Mumbai. Photograph: Danish Siddiqui/Reuters

A child sleeps in a bag in the village of Beit Sawa, eastern Ghouta, Syria. Photograph: Omar Sanadiki/Reuters

Wreckage of an airplane is pictured as rescue workers operate at Kathmandu airport, Nepal. Photograph: Navesh Chitrakar/Reuters

Druid Malachy, played by Ciaron Davies, reacts with a European eagle-owl named 'Cracker' during the re-enactment of the first landing of Saint Patrick in Ireland at Inch Abbey in Downpatrick, Northern Ireland. Photograph: Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters

A migrant looks out from under a truck as a port police officer waits to detain him at the port of Patras, from where migrants try to smuggle themselves onto ferries to Italy, in Patras, Greece. Photograph: Alkis Konstantinidis/Reuters

A combination picture shows the India Gate war memorial before, top, and after the lights were turned off for Earth Hour in New Delhi, India. Photograph: Saumya Khandelwal/Reuters