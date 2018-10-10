PHOTOS: The odd, odd world we live in...

October 10, 2018 08:27 IST

The 10 images that prove we live in a bizarre world.

A monkey performs during the presentation of the new show "The Show of the Giant Fountains" at the National Circus in Kiev, Ukraine. Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

People participate in the World Zombie Day in London, Britain. Photograph: Henry Nicholls/Reuters

The Bugatti Chiron car made out of LEGO Technic blocks is seen during the first press day of the Paris auto show, in Paris, France. Photograph: Benoit Tessier/Reuters

A Chihuahua dressed as Elizabeth Taylor in the movie "Cleopatra" poses with its owner during an event held ahead of World Animal Day celebrations at Eastwood City Walk of Fame in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines. Photograph: Eloisa Lopez/Reuters

A lifeguard passes one of Royal Deluxe's giant marionette puppets as it lies on the beach at New Brighton, Britain. Photograph: Darren Staples/Reuters

A person dressed as the Joker from Batman attends the 2018 New York Comic Con in Manhattan, New York. Photograph: Shannon Stapleton/Reuters

Young women lying in a pool of plastic balls shoot selfies at the Supercandy! Pop-Up Museum in Cologne, Germany. The temporary museum, located in the halls of a former printing press, includes 20 installations that offer visitors vibrant colours and graphic backgrounds to shoot selfies for social media. Photograph: Michael Gottschalk/Getty Images

A museum employee looks at Gunther von Hagens "The Tennis Player" at the Body Worlds museum exhibition at the London Pavillion in London, Britain. Photograph: Peter Nicholls/Reuters

Knights duel with swords during a medieval combat festival at Claregalway castle in Galway, Ireland. Photograph: Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters