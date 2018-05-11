PHOTOS: The odd, odd world we live in!

May 11, 2018 08:40 IST

The next 10 images will prove why the world is a mad, mad place to be in!

Dancers take part in the 'SOAP' photocall at The Spiegeltent in London, UK. Photograph: Stuart C Wilson/Getty Images

Kazakh strongman Sergei Tsyrulnikov pulls a locomotive with a carriage, weighing about 148 tons in total, during an attempt to set a new country's record for heavyweight pulling in Astana, Kazakhstan. Photograph: Mukhtar Kholdorbekov/Reuters

Internet celebrity dog @jiffpom is wheeled on stage during a presentation at Facebook Inc's annual F8 developers conference in San Jose, California. Photograph: Stephen Lam/Reuters

Shaolin martial arts students perform Kung Fu suspended on wires in a rehearsal for a live-action night show in Zhengzhou, Henan province, China. Photograph: Stringer/Reuters

A man dressed as a character from the computer game "World of Warcraft" stands on a field near the town of Kamyk nad Vltavou, Czech Republic. Photograph: David W Cerny/Reuters

Participants in the Tweed Run cycle ride towards a picnic break in London. Photograph: Peter Nicholls/Reuters

Flora Zajicek wears a costume by Liberty Bramallas they preview their work for this year's Edinburgh College of Art Performance Costume Show in Scotland. Photograph: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

A Star Wars fan dressed as the character Darth Vader takes a boat trip to the Skelligs on International Star Wars day in Ireland. The first ever Star Wars festival is taking place against the backdrop of the famous Skellig Michael island which was used extensively in Episode VII and Episode VIII of the popular science fiction saga. Photograph: Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

People watch on as 3D graphics are projected onto Istanbul's famous Galata tower during a 3D video mapping show promoting the Istanbul Youth Festival. Photograph: Chris McGrath/Getty Images