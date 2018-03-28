8 odd photos that you simply have to see

March 28, 2018 08:20 IST

It's truly a wonderfully weird world around us. Want proof? Take a look.

A couple takes a phone selfie at an amusement center in Quezon City, metro Manila, Philippines. Photograph: Dondi Tawatao/Reuters

"Drag Race Thailand" contestants Thanisorn Hengsoontorn 'Annee Maywong' and Supattarapon Kasikam 'Dearis Doll' pose at a studio in Bangkok, Thailand. Photograph: Athit Perawongmetha/Reuters

Participants wear cat masks during the St. Patrick's Day parade in Dublin, Ireland. Photograph: Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters

An elderly woman plays with a robot named NAO, manufactured by Softbank Robotics, in her retirement home in Bordeaux, France. Photograph: Regis Duvignau/Reuters

An elephant plays basketball during a show at the national zoological gardens in Colombo, Sri Lanka. Photograph: Dinuka Liyanawatte/Reuters

A spectator wears Irish themed glasses during the St Patrick's Day parade in London. Photograph: Simon Dawson/Reuters

A man carries children's coloured plastic balls on his motorcycle in Delhi, India. Photograph: Cathal McNaughton/Reuters

A photographer takes a picture of a representation of what museum officials claim is the world's biggest discovered winged dinosaur prior to its exhibition at the Altmuehltal Dinosaur Museum in Denkendorf, Germany. Bones of the dinosaur were found in the Transylvanian region of Romania and the museum has dubbed the creature 'Dracula.' The species of the dinosaur is so far unnamed, though it is part of a class of flying dinosaurs called Pterosaurs and is approximately 66 million years old. Photograph: Andreas Gebert/Getty Images